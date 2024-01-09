25 hot moves that will drive him crazy

In bed together and want to get him going?
So you met a cutie (or already have a cutie) and you want to get it on, but really want to make sure to get him in the mood.
No need to stress! After all, that can make the whole experience less fun. If you're not having fun, what's the point?
If you want to get him going, try out these 25 moves that are sure to get him excited in a heartbeat.
1. Set the mood
Don’t just jump in! Flirt a little, make him comfortable, or start to work your magic after a nice dinner. You’ll only get things going if he’s ready.
2. Kiss him
Sha-la-la-la-la-la my oh my, look like the boy too shy... but don't be! No reason to be shy or nervous. Every hot session stars with a good kiss, so why not go for it right away?
3. Use your words
What do you like? What do you not like? How are you feeling in this moment? Sometimes being vocal goes a long, long way and reaffirms everything is going right.
4. Play some music
Choose a soundtrack and let it play! Sometimes a little tunes (especially those written for sexy times) can make the experience just that much better.
5. Find his erogenous zones
Not everybody likes to be touched in the same way. Finding his special spots and utilizing them is sure to help drive him wild.
6. Tug his lip
There’s nothing hotter than a guy who tugs your bottom lip. Give it a shot when you break off the kiss.
7. Graze his jaw
First use your fingers, then kiss his jaw, then give it a few licks. He’ll really appreciate your attention.
8. Lick his neck
And why stop at the jaw? Lean over, kiss, and lick his neck. That’s sure to get him going fast.
9. Caress his sides
There’s nothing like a gentle caress along the sides. Run your fingers gently up and down his hips and stomach to achieve this one.
10. Blindfolds
Sometimes the absence of one sense can heighten the others. Adding in a blindfold can make every touch feel that much better, especially as he connects more with his body along the way.
11. Kiss his tummy
Pet it, lick it, kiss it. It’s all good. As long as he knows you’re about to go down on him, then you’re golden.
12. Chest play
There’s nothing like kissing and sucking on a guy’s chest, is there?
13. Classic butt grab
Oh, and if you aren’t squeezing or teasing while you’re grabbing, then you’re making a big mistake. Use this one to get him nice and hot.
14. Whisper & play
Tell him something naughty, but don’t just stop there. Feel around a bit. Graze his jaw, rub his tummy, grab his butt...you know what to do!
15. Whisper & tease, too!
Whisper one of his fantasies in his ear, or tell him a little story about what you plan to do to him. It will drive him crazy.
16. Play out his fantasies
Has your boyfriend ever told you a fantasy he’s always wanted you to enact on him? Why not give it a shot? This is a great way to turn him from sleepy to wide awake during an early morning cuddle.
17. Hot breath
There’s nothing like a little teasing hot breath on his ear or neck. Go ahead, lean in close. He’ll love it.
18. Nibbling
Soft, gentle bites can lead to rough ones. Every boy knows that. But a great way to get your man turned on is to tease him with this start.
19. Use toys
20. ...or clothes
A well-placed thong or jock strap can make all the difference. Try on some new clothes to get him turned on.
21. Be spontaneous
Mix and match these moves. Leave him in suspense. It can drive him wild, making him want you all the more.
22. ...or very gentle
Don’t forget that gentle traces down a chest or stomach can drive your man wild. Don’t be afraid to be gentle. Sometimes it’s the best kind of teasing around.
23. Mix up your pace
Go slow, then fast. Trail your way down his front then slow down before you go further. Don’t just go all fast or all slow. Mix it up for best results!
24. Surprise him
Sometimes a well placed hug from the back can turn the heat up for the night. Don’t be afraid to try something brand new, just make sure you’re careful—and he’s feeling comfortable.
25. Let him tease you, too!
Don’t forget to let him tease you a bit. He’ll be so pent up, it’s safe to say he’ll have a reward for you.
