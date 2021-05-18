Billy Porter Stuns As Fab G in Cinderella First Look Pic

We've already been blessed with first-look pics of Grammy-nominated pop singer Camila Cabello (alongside her dashing prince, played by up-and-coming actor Nicholas Galitzine) in the titular role in Amazon Prime Video's new, fresh take on the classic Cinderella story, and now we have MORE to look forward to, this time in the form of a first-look pic of Emmy winner and Pose star Billy Porter as the cinder girl's fairy godparent, Fab G!

"Say hello to Fab G!" Billy wrote, sharing the absolutely gorgeous still from Amazon's upcoming fairy tale retelling.

We're still waiting to learn more and more about the film, but what we do know is that it's going to be a musical and is based on an idea from James Corden, with writing and directing from Pitch Perfect’s Kay Cannon. Besides Camila and Billy, Broadway legend Idina Menzel will be taking on the role of the wicked stepmother, so the movie already sounds like EVERYTHING we could ever want!

"Magic has no gender," Porter told CBS News in a 2020 interview when talking about his excitement for the role. "We are presenting this character as genderless. At least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful."

Speaking on how the next generation is already more than ready to see kind of representation in their favorite media, he continued:

"You know, this is a classic fairy tale for a new generation, and I think that the new generation is really ready. You know, the kids are ready. It’s the grown-ups that are slowing stuff down."

Cinderella is scheduled to be released on Prime Video this September!