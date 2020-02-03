ICYMI, Relive Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Football who??? We're only here for the performances!!

Last night, the annual str8 masc-fest known as the Super Bowl took place in Miami, and although there was apparently a lot of people there to watch some football game being played, the real draw of the night was getting to see Latinx pop legends Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform the halftime show.

And they did not disappoint!

Complete with colorful, sparkly costumes, ass shaking, pole dancing, choreography for days, and some super meme-able moments, this year's halftime show was FEROCIOUS, to say the least, and definitely helped wash out the horrid taste of the bland performances of recent years. *cough* Justin Timberlake *cough* Maroon 5 *cough*

Everyone say, "Thank you, JLo & Shakira!"

Relive Shakira & Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show in all of its colorful, epic glory below!