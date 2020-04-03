Dua Lipa Teases Miley Cyrus & Normani Collabs on Future Nostalgia Deluxe Album Release

"I’ve got some songs I’ve been holding back that I’m really excited for everyone to hear."

Even after dropping her critically-acclaimed, disco-pop album Future Nostalgia, it looks like rising pop star Dua Lipa isn't ready to take her platform shoes off our necks just yet.

In recent interviews, the diva has teased possible collaborations with both Miley Cyrus and Normani that could potentially be on the upcoming deluxe edition release of Future Nostalgia.

"Yes, there will be one," Lipa said confirming the deluxe edition of the album to Capital FM. "I’m trying to figure it out. I’m excited. I’ve got some songs I’ve been holding back that I’m really excited for everyone to hear."

This past March, fans leaked a few songs on Future Nostalgia as well as tracks that didn't make the final album cut, including a Normani duet titled "If It Ain’t Me."

Could that record be the song on the deluxe edition? "Possibly," Lipa smiles.

Lipa also revealed that a duet with our favorite pop rebel Miley Cyrus also exists, but its future is uncertain. "We’re not sure if the song we wanted to put out was the song we wanted to put out, so now it’s kind of in waiting," Lipa said. "Maybe we’ll do something different, we’re not sure. There is a song, but I don’t know if it’s THE song."

Forever the tease, but now that it's put out into the universe, we have planted the manifestation seeds and will see them to fruition.

Stream Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia on our Bops for Gays playlist in the meantime.