More New Music From Ariana Grande Is on the Way!

The "34+35" singer has been keeping the stans so well fed lately!

Red alert! This is not a drill! More new Ariana Grande music is coming our way very, very soon!

The Grammy winner took to Twitter earlier today to officially announce the release dates of two new projects: a music video for the remix of "34+35" and a deluxe version of Positions.

Ari (alongside her collaborators/rap-pop goddesses Megan The Stallion and Doja Cat) has been teasing stills from the "34+35" remix video for the past few days now, so fans will be relieved to know that's it's finally going to be dropping this Friday, February 12. Considering how fun and sexy the original video was, we know we're going to be in for a wild, wild treat!

And next Friday, February 19, will be the day loyal stans who have been keeping up with the rumors of a deluxe version of Ariana's critically-acclaimed sixth studio album Positions (which was originally released in October 2020) have been waiting for! She teased the tracklist of the deluxe version of the record last week, and although she blurred out their actual titles, we at least know that we're going to get four, brand-new, never-before-heard bops! Yes, four new songs!!

Oh, Ariana! You're way too good to us!