TikToker Breaks Down What Your Favorite Pop Star Reveals About You

"If Ariana Grande's your favorite, you're definitely really horny..."

Forget astrology, TikToker @dor33n_ is here to read you based on your "favorite pop girlie."

If Taylor Swift's your favorite, "you definitely let every small thing ruin your day, then you ruin the days of people around you by making it their problem too."

How about Ariana Grande? "You're definitely really horny so you hook up with a lot of people but you end up getting attached to every single one of them and have struggles letting go."

And if you stan Billie Eilish? "You think you're super edgy but no baby, you just have depression like that rest of us."

Watch the TikToker's diagnosis on Olivia Rodrigo, Ava Max, Normani, and more fans below!