Brandi Carlile Glimmers in Rainbow During Stunning Grammys Performance

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile wowed the Grammy stage this evening with a breathtaking performance of her song, "Right on Time."

Carlile showed off her incredible vocals and songwriting skills while the stage lights glimmered in rainbow around her. The out artist certainly knows how to put on a show!

Earlier in the night, the 6-time Grammy-Award winner walked the red carpet with her wife, Catherine Shepherd, where the two shared a kiss.

This year, Carlile has been nominated five times for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best American Roots Performance, even competing against herself in SOTY for "Right on Time and "A Beautiful Noise" with Alicia Keys.

Watch the performance below: