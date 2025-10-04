Hi Fam 🌈
🎃 Hello Uglies! The Boulet Brothers promise the 'gnarliest' season of The Boulet Brothers' Titans yet
🤔 On the grid? The reason Republican 'Mike Johnson Grindr' is trending on social media explained
😍 Did Alexander Skarsgård just casually come out? Here's why fans are convinced
🐵 What is 'monkey-barring’? Are LGBTQ+ daters more likely to be victims? Dating experts weigh in
👻 Spooky season is here! And. It. Shows. What a week!
Cheers,
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
The Boulet Brothers promise the 'gnarliest' season of 'The Boulet Brothers' Titans' yet
Scotty Kirby
PRIDE Exclusives 💅
Poppers, killer hands & gay desire: 'The Restoration of Grayson Manor' director takes us inside
Courtesy photo
Jeff Perla's steamy gay talk show abruptly canceled on Snapchat (exclusive)
Troy Hallahan / Jeff Perla
Let's Get Political 🇺🇸
The reason Republican 'Mike Johnson Grindr' is trending on social media explained
Vladimka productions/shutterstock; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Watching Pete Hegseth humiliated when no one claps at his weird speech will make your day
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Austin Wolf sentenced in child sex abuse materials case
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
That's so GAY! 🏳️🌈
Did Alexander Skarsgård just casually come out? Here's why fans are losing it
lev radin/Shutterstock
11 lesbian and sapphic movies with age-gap romances & where to watch them
Big Easy Pictures; Sundance Institute; Double Feature Films
Terence Stamp filmed 'Priscilla 2' scenes before his death, giving Bernadette one last bow
Gramercy Pictures
'Real Housewives of Miami's Julia Lemigova reveals she had sex with one of her female castmates
Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images
The Nicole Kidman sapphic conspiracy theory that's bringing joy to lesbians everywhere, explained
a katz/Shutterstock
57 modern LGBTQ+ horror films & where to stream them
Courtesy of Shudder; Momentum Pictures; Tubi
Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋
What is 'monkey-barring' & are LGBTQ+ daters more likely to be victims? Dating experts weigh in
engagestock/Shutterstock
What is the 'date them 'til you hate them' trend & are the gays doing it? Dating experts explain
Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock
PRIDE in the Streets 🏳️🌈
PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish reunited with members of his chosen family in Las Vegas to check out UNITY at Sphere. As Insomniac and Tomorrowland’s first official collaboration, the show’s jaw-dropping visuals and electric music made the night truly unforgettable. Grab your tickets before the residency wraps up at the end of October!
Don't miss this deal! 🤑
Get OUT / The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox!
You can get every print issue of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!