BREAKING: Austin Wolf sentenced in child sex abuse materials case

Justin Heath Smith, gay adult performer known as Austin Wolf, will spend 19 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer sentenced the 44-year-old on Monday after he pleaded guilty this summer to enticing a minor. The hearing capped a turbulent case that began with Smith’s arrest in 2024.

Prosecutors argue for maximum punishment

“Justin Heath Smith’s crimes against children are horrible,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton said in a statement. “He targeted kids as young as seven, and every New Yorker wants him and those like him off our streets for as long as possible and never again near our children."

In a 15-page memorandum dated September 22, prosecutors requested that the court impose a sentence near the top of the federal guidelines range: 188 to 235 months, or about 15.5 to 19.5 years. They characterized Smith as a serial predator whose crimes extended beyond the 15-year-old victim at the center of his guilty plea. According to the government, Smith conspired with other men to exploit minors, solicited sexually explicit content from teenagers, and attempted to meet children as young as nine and 12 for sex.

In one especially chilling exchange, prosecutors said, Smith asked a teenager to send him pictures of his 10-year-old sister. Smith’s defense attorneys took issue with that characterization in a filing.

The document included a February 2024 exchange with a 15-year-old boy in which Smith engaged in what prosecutors described as “race play.” Court documents say Smith, who is white, referred to the teenager, who is Black, as a “good little nigg**,” while the boy called Smith “massa.” Prosecutors said the teenager produced at least one sexually explicit video for Smith at his request.

“The defendant’s repeated sexual exploitation of children requires a sentence at the top end of the guidelines range,” prosecutors wrote, emphasizing that Smith’s conduct was “unusually egregious” and presented an ongoing threat to the public.

Clayton added, "The women and men of our Office, and our law enforcement partners, are laser focused on ridding our streets of those who sexually exploit our children. The message to predators from our Office is clear: there is no place for you in New York other than prison.”

Defense’s counterarguments

Smith’s lawyers filed a sentencing memorandum on September 16, followed by a reply letter to the prosecution’s sentencing request on September 25. They urged the judge to impose no more than 120 months, the statutory minimum, contending that federal guidelines were inflated.

Defense attorneys Michael Baldassare and Thomas Andrykovitz highlighted Smith’s lack of prior convictions, his sobriety, and his role as an advocate for performers in the adult industry. They accused prosecutors of padding their submission with unproven allegations. “The government does not offer a single case or statute to justify its request for a sentence of nearly 20 years,” they argued in their September 25 filing.

The defense also cited Smith’s reported efforts at rehabilitation while detained in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, a facility they described as plagued by inhumane conditions.

Voices of survivors

Days before sentencing, prosecutors filed victim impact statements from people depicted in the child pornography found on Smith’s devices. Their words offered a stark reminder that these were not abstract images, but the documentation of real and ongoing trauma.

One survivor, identified as Liam, described years of abuse that began when he was 10 years old, just days after his father’s sudden death. A family friend groomed him under the guise of support, took him from school, and repeatedly assaulted him, capturing photos and videos.

“This was the start of my nightmare, which I didn’t fully understand at the time, or how it would affect my life forever,” Liam wrote. He recounted being molested “hundreds of times over each year,” filmed in the process, and left to grapple with lasting psychological scars.

Another statement, filed by the mother of a victim, echoed the same theme: that each time an image is viewed, survivors are retraumatized, their childhood violations prolonged.

Austin Wolf’s downfall

Smith’s downfall had rattled an industry where he was once a marquee name. Studios severed ties following his arrest in June 2024, after FBI agents recovered hundreds of child sexual abuse videos from an SD card in his Manhattan apartment. Over the next year, his proceedings were marked by a string of continuances — more than a dozen in all — as prosecutors and defense attorneys negotiated. The government ultimately agreed to accept a plea to enticement of a minor, while Smith agreed not to contest additional allegations.

Fellow performers alternated between shock, anger, and fear of wider repercussions. Some warned at the time that conservatives would seize on the scandal to vilify queer sex work and expand already mounting political attacks on LGBTQ+ people. “This is catastrophic news,” one content creator said last year. “We have to do everything in our power to separate us from people like this.”