Watching Pete Hegseth humiliated when no one claps at his weird speech will make your day

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been inspiring hilarious memes roasting him and calls for his resignation since he was appointed at the beginning of the year, but now he’s being laughed at on social media for a brand new reason: even the military seems to be tired of hearing his voice.

Hegseth summoned hundreds of senior military officials to Quantico, Virginia, so that he and Trump could give speeches showcasing changes they want to make in the military and the “warrior ethos” Hegseth thinks is currently lacking in the armed forces.

Multiple times throughout his speech, Hegseth paused for applause , but no one in the crowd of military brass cheered or clapped.

“Should our enemies choose foolishly to challenge us, they will be crushed by the violence, precision, and ferocity of the War Department," Hegseth said. "To our enemies, FAFO.”rickets.

But when he spelled out “FAFO” — short for “f*ck around and find out” — he paused for a moment, and looked around the room, but was met with silence, except for a lone “woohoo,” Rawstory reported.

The roasts on social media came fast and furious, making the video of speech almost as satisfying as that time Hegseth smacked himself in the balls while trying to show off with a skateboard.