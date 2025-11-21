Hi Fam 🌈
❄️ Holiday binge alert! 5 LGBTQ+ Christmas movies coming out in 2025
😍 Hard launch! Fraser Olender & Matt Rogers confirm their new relationship
🤣 Awkward! Pete Hegseth's military operations sound like gay porn
🫦 What is Frottage? Queer sex experts explain the sexy sapphic activity
🍆 Cruising 101: Gay sex experts break down how to hook up
Cheers,
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
5 LGBTQ+ Christmas movies coming out in 20255 LGBTQ+ Christmas movies coming out in 2025
10 gay holiday movies that really stuff our stockings & where to watch them
Gay holiday films
Hallmark; Netflix; Lifetime
16 lesbian holiday movies that'll make your yuletide hella gay (and where to stream them)Some of these really tug the heart strings...
Hulu; Hallmark; Lifetime
PRIDE Exclusives 💅
That's so GAY! 🏳️🌈
Pete Hegseth's military operations sound like gay porn & the internet can't stop laughing
Lee Jin-man - Pool/Getty Images
Dying to see 'Heated Rivalry’? Here’s where the steamy gay hockey series will stream in the U.S.
Crave
Singer Kacey Musgraves admits she stumbled upon a gay cruising spot — and stayed
Debby Wong/Shutterstock
18 of the longest-running LGBTQ+ celebrity couples
Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋
What is Frottage? LGBTQ+ sex experts explain the sexy sapphic activity
bbernard/Shutterstock
What is 'The Bird Theory' and does it work for LGBTQ+ couples, too?
bbernard/Shutterstock
Unlocking better sapphic sex: 10 tips for achieving an A-spot orgasm from LGBTQ+ sex experts
LumenStock/Shutterstock
Cruising 101: Gay sex and dating experts break down how to hook up safely and successfully
Goodboy Picture Company/Getty Images
Don't miss this deal! 🤑
Get OUT / The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox!
You can get every print issue of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!