Bronwyn Newport calls on Bravolebrities to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community

The RHOSLC star says nobody gets more gender-affirming care than the Real Housewives.

Bronwyn Newport attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. play icon

Bronwyn Newport attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky Cornish November 15 2025 / 2:16 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Bronwyn Newport is speaking up for the LGBTQ+ community!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is calling on all Bravolebrities to use their platform and advocate for LGBTQ+ equality as political unrest takes over the world.

"Nobody gets more gender-affirming care than the Housewives, so if your favorite Housewife is not standing up for the community, especially the trans community, you need to DM them and push them to stand up for your rights especially now," Newport tells PRIDE.

Newport is receiving acclaim from critics and fans for a stellar sophomore season on RHOSLC. The star is using her quick wit during arguments with her costars, battling fraud allegations, and even having candid conversations about potentially opening up her marriage down the road.

As if that weren't enough, the model is opening up on her journey to become a United States citizen, which fans will see play out in the last half of the season.

"I have a big milestone in my laugh coming up. I went through the process to become a US citizen and I wanted to be vulnerable about it. I ended up hiring an attorney to get over the finish line. I've never told anyone, but that's a very scary thing. I'm getting emotional thinking about it. It is incredibly difficult."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Bronwyn Newport from BravoCon 2025, check out the video at the top of the page.

