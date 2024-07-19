It’s almost time for another Sanasa, and we’re anxiously awaiting some more information on the upcoming 20th anniversary for The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Richie started fanning the flame in May of a potential reboot of the iconic reality show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, when she posted a collage of photos of her and Hilton from their heyday captioned, “From Day 1: Sill and Bill.”

See on Instagram Hilton then further fueled the rumor flame when she commented “Sanasaaaa” with three hearts on the post, a reference to the gibberish word the two coined as an inside joke on the show. Prior to Richie’s post, Hilton had celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary with a post honoring the date in December, noting it was the “show that started it all” and effectively brought it back to the forefront of our minds.

See on Instagram Hilton took to Instagram on July 17 to officially announce the reunion special event. “Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole,” she said in the video. “As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life, and it’s been so much fun. And we’re planning something very, very special, and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here [on Instagram.]” She went on to say the two were planning something “iconic, fun, and epic,” and they’re asking fans to post a video of themselves either talking about why they love the show or discussing some favorite episodes or scenes, and they’d also “love” if you sang their song, “Sanasa” while you were at it.

See on Instagram Following her video announcement, Hilton and Richie both posted a selfie of the two of them together, with Richie captioning it, “Up Next.. Sill & Bill” and Hilton saying, “Ready for another iconic adventure with this legend. Loves it. That’s hot. #Silving #TheRealOG’s #SillyAndBilly #Sanasa #TheSimpleLife #IconsOnly.” Hilton’s post also includes a scroll of photos of the two.