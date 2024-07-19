Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie confirmed 'The Simple Life' reunion & we're counting down the days

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie "The Simple Life" reunion selfie
@NicoleRichie/Instagram

How many voices can you find to use for "Sanasa"?

@andrewjstillman

It’s almost time for another Sanasa, and we’re anxiously awaiting some more information on the upcoming 20th anniversary for The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Richie started fanning the flame in May of a potential reboot of the iconic reality show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, when she posted a collage of photos of her and Hilton from their heyday captioned, “From Day 1: Sill and Bill.”

Hilton then further fueled the rumor flame when she commented “Sanasaaaa” with three hearts on the post, a reference to the gibberish word the two coined as an inside joke on the show.

Prior to Richie’s post, Hilton had celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary with a post honoring the date in December, noting it was the “show that started it all” and effectively brought it back to the forefront of our minds.

Hilton took to Instagram on July 17 to officially announce the reunion special event.

“Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole,” she said in the video. “As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life, and it’s been so much fun. And we’re planning something very, very special, and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here [on Instagram.]”

She went on to say the two were planning something “iconic, fun, and epic,” and they’re asking fans to post a video of themselves either talking about why they love the show or discussing some favorite episodes or scenes, and they’d also “love” if you sang their song, “Sanasa” while you were at it.

Following her video announcement, Hilton and Richie both posted a selfie of the two of them together, with Richie captioning it, “Up Next.. Sill & Bill” and Hilton saying, “Ready for another iconic adventure with this legend. Loves it. That’s hot. #Silving #TheRealOG’s #SillyAndBilly #Sanasa #TheSimpleLife #IconsOnly.” Hilton’s post also includes a scroll of photos of the two.

As for the when and where of what’s happening with all of this, we’re not totally sure. All we know is we already have our dates circled for whatever day the release ends up being. We also know we cannot wait to see these two reunite on screen, especially considering all of the drama that surrounded the show when it first fell apart in 07.

EntertainmentTV
nicole richieparis hiltonreality tvsanasasimple life reunionthe simple life
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio