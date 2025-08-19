Colman Domingo admits he 'almost joined a cult' in Mexico City

Colman Domingo is dishing on a brief encounter he had with a cult in Mexico City.

The actor recently sat down with Josh Scherer for an episode of Mythical Kitchen, which came out on Tuesday. The two covered a lot of ground while sharing a meal together, but one snippet of information in particular that stuck out started as a throwaway joke.

They were discussing the importance of community and not becoming too isolated after finding success in Hollywood when Scherer quipped, “You haven't joined a cult yet now that you moved to Malibu?"

"I almost joined a cult in Mexico City," Domingo admitted, "but that's another story."

Fortunately for us, it's a story he elaborated on, albeit briefly.

"It was just a group of nice people, and then I was like, wait a minute. This is weird," he said. "I was like, 'What's up with you guys?' This is my first encounter, but as I did research and found out more about them, I'm like, 'Oh, that's a cult.'"

Although Domingo didn't go into any juicier details, like precisely which of the seemingly endless cults around the world he encountered, or how he figured out they were more than just a harmless "group of nice people," it was still a fun anecdote. It's even more amusing that the cult was in Mexico City, when Hollywood itself is known for being rife with cults — especially ones that love to target the rich and famous.