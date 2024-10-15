Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Does Paul Mescal ditch his one-night stands in the park?

Does Paul Mescal ditch his one-night stands in the park?

Paul Mescal
DFree/Shutterstock

The actor finally weighs in on the viral TikTok rumor.

rachelkiley

Last December, rumors hit the internet that anytime Paul Mescal has a one-night stand, he'll take the woman on a walk to the park the next morning and then simply run away from her. The idea of it was so strange, and so specific, that TikTok could not get enough of it.

@holdensmith962

hes so unserious #paulmescal #london #normalpeople #normalpeopleedit #daisyedgarjones #paulmescaledit #fyp #popculture

As it turns out, the actor himself found the whole thing pretty hilarious, too.

He was asked about the rumors in a recent interview with GQ, and reportedly responded by "belly laughing and turning red."

The viral rumors spread while Mescal was with his family for the holidays. He and his siblings, he said, "were looking at the videos and we were pissing ourselves at it."

But unfortunately, his poor mother was less amused.

"The one thing that upset me was that... I remember my mum looking at the videos and she was getting upset. Isn't that devastating?" the All of Us Strangers star recalled. "I was like, Oh, it's funny to us—my brother, me, my sister—because we know that this is the way the internet works. It's hilarious. If it was true, it'd be fucking bad, but as a rumor, it's funny."

"Then I was like, Oh, if you're a mother, her impulse is to come out and be like, 'He wouldn't do this,'" he added.

Hopefully Mescal and his siblings were able to convince their mom that everything was a-okay. And now the actor has at least gotten the opportunity to shut down the rumors himself.

"Categorically untrue," he said.

Still, this one's good enough that it might just live on all the same.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainment
gqone night standpaul mescaltiktok
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio