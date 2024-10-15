Does Paul Mescal ditch his one-night stands in the park?

Last December, rumors hit the internet that anytime Paul Mescal has a one-night stand, he'll take the woman on a walk to the park the next morning and then simply run away from her. The idea of it was so strange, and so specific, that TikTok could not get enough of it.
As it turns out, the actor himself found the whole thing pretty hilarious, too.
He was asked about the rumors in a recent interview with GQ, and reportedly responded by "belly laughing and turning red."
The viral rumors spread while Mescal was with his family for the holidays. He and his siblings, he said, "were looking at the videos and we were pissing ourselves at it."
But unfortunately, his poor mother was less amused.
"The one thing that upset me was that... I remember my mum looking at the videos and she was getting upset. Isn't that devastating?" the All of Us Strangers star recalled. "I was like, Oh, it's funny to us—my brother, me, my sister—because we know that this is the way the internet works. It's hilarious. If it was true, it'd be fucking bad, but as a rumor, it's funny."
"Then I was like, Oh, if you're a mother, her impulse is to come out and be like, 'He wouldn't do this,'" he added.
Hopefully Mescal and his siblings were able to convince their mom that everything was a-okay. And now the actor has at least gotten the opportunity to shut down the rumors himself.
"Categorically untrue," he said.
Still, this one's good enough that it might just live on all the same.
