California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is setting the internet on fire with his new social media strategy that is not only hilarious but has the added benefit of making MAGA angry.

Newsom has been roasting the Right using memes and dunking President Donald Trump and Republican politicians by imitating Trump’s own all-caps, deranged style of posting on Truth Social.

Over the course of the last month, the governor and his social media team have become masters at trolling. Camille Zapata is the head of Newsom’s press office and runs his @CAGovernor account, while director of communications Izzy Gardon and other members of the team run @GovPressOffice and @GavinNewsom, and all of them are well-versed in Internet memes and students of the way Trump likes to post.

The social media posts have been so successful that they’ve managed to anger Republican politicians and even caused a Fox News host to crash out on air. After Newsom’s office posted memes making fun of Vice President JD Vance and Trump supporter Kid Rock, and labeled Kristi Noem “Commander Cosplay” and Tomi Lahren “woke,” The Five host Dana Perino melted down and called on Newsom’s wife to stop him.

Democrats, on the other hand, have been cheering Newsom on by reposting his greatest hits, creating Trump-like AI memes of Newsom, while the media is busy creating best-of lists.

The LGBTQ+ community is rightfully sick of Newsom after he called trans athletes competing in women’s sports “deeply unfair” in the debut episode of his podcast, but it’s hard to deny that his tweet storm is having an impact on Republicans and MAGA voters.

Newsom may be one of the only Democrats willing to fight fire with fire, and the internet is loving him for it!