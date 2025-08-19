California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump.
California Governor Gavin Newsom is setting the internet on fire with his new social media strategy that is not only hilarious but has the added benefit of making MAGA angry.
Two birds, one stone.
Newsom has been roasting the Right using memes and dunking President Donald Trump and Republican politicians by imitating Trump’s own all-caps, deranged style of posting on Truth Social.
Over the course of the last month, the governor and his social media team have become masters at trolling. Camille Zapata is the head of Newsom’s press office and runs his @CAGovernor account, while director of communications Izzy Gardon and other members of the team run @GovPressOffice and @GavinNewsom, and all of them are well-versed in Internet memes and students of the way Trump likes to post.
The social media posts have been so successful that they’ve managed to anger Republican politicians and even caused a Fox News host to crash out on air. After Newsom’s office posted memes making fun of Vice President JD Vance and Trump supporter Kid Rock, and labeled Kristi Noem “Commander Cosplay” and Tomi Lahren “woke,” The Five host Dana Perino melted down and called on Newsom’s wife to stop him.
Democrats, on the other hand, have been cheering Newsom on by reposting his greatest hits, creating Trump-like AI memes of Newsom, while the media is busy creating best-of lists.
The LGBTQ+ community is rightfully sick of Newsom after he called trans athletes competing in women’s sports “deeply unfair” in the debut episode of his podcast, but it’s hard to deny that his tweet storm is having an impact on Republicans and MAGA voters.
Newsom may be one of the only Democrats willing to fight fire with fire, and the internet is loving him for it!
Newsom's press office making fun of Trump by mimicking the bizarre all-caps way he posts on Truth Social is a hilarious and clever way to dunk on the president. Calling his hands "tiny" and roasting him for needing "little baby stairs" to get into Air Force One is the icing on the cake.
"Tiny hands" and "beta" are the perfect nicknames for a man obsessed with his own virility and masculinity.
The internet spent a couple of days making fun of the way JD Vance runs, and Newsom joined in on the fun.
Newsom's press office is getting eerily good at posting like Trump. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was another target for Newsom's ire, calling him "little man" while roasting Trump for his obsession with maps and calling him Donald "TACO" J. Trump.
After Texas House Democrats broke quorum and fled the state for Illinois and California, Texas Senator Ted Cruz poked the bear by writing on X that they were probably off having dinner with Newsom "at the French Laundry." Cruz meant it as a powerful burn, but Newsom shot back by reminding everyone of the time Cruz fled Texas for Cancun while Texans were being devastated by a harsh winter storm.
Either Newsom or his social media manager is as chronically online as the rest of us and is getting in on the FAFO trend.
Newsom has been leading the charge, fighting against the Trump administration's use of ICE to enact their cruel immigration policies, including dunking on Donald Trump Jr. for being his dad's mouthpiece and starting a ridiculous wireless phone company.
Using the "old man yells at clouds" meme to describe Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher will never not be hilarious.
Newsom's press office posted a video montage of his back and forth with conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren, which included Newsom making fun of her by posting, "Tomi's account is basically Yelp for toilets now," with the caption "thoughts and prayers." Hilarious.
Further proof that Newsom has hired funny, young, and chronically online people to run his press office.
Talking down to Trump and throwing his own book (The Art of the Deal) back in his face will never not be funny.
Superimposing Vance's face on the meme of Raygun doing a terrible "break dance" at the Olympics is the reason Photoshop was invented.
Calling White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller "Voldemort's hand" and using Cards Against Humanity to say Newsom is hurting him? Chef's kiss.