Adult stars Milo Miles & Apolo Adrii reveal how long they'll stay in the sexy industry

The two models are cranking out steamy content that fans are obsessed with.

Adult stars Milo Miles & Apolo Adrii reveal how long they'll stay in the sexy industryplay icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 19 2025 / 2:47 PM
The adult entertainment industry isn't for everyone, but Carnal Media models are working harder than ever.

Milo Miles has just hit three years since his debut in the erotic business and he has no signs of slowing down. The model has evolved as a performer and loves all of the steamy videos he gets to star in.

"They say, do what you love! I love sex. They also say if you're good at something, monetize it! That's why I'm doing it. Experience will triumph! I'm definitely living the dream. I'll be in it until people stop watching," Miles tells PRIDE.

Hailing from Barcelona, Apolo Adrii is another Carnal Media model who's worked with many production companies around the world, but he feels right at home with his Carnal costars.

"I can't complain! After being in the industry for four years, I've had the honor and pleasure of working with a ton of studios. I'm happy to bring my experience to Carnal Media," Adrii says.

The sexy actor also has a longterm plan when it comes to working in the business. He hopes to use all of the money he's earned as an investment in an eventual and very relaxing retirement.

"I plan on staying in it for at least eight to ten years. I'm going along for the ride right now. I want to make a living out of it so I can get some financial independence. I want to save money and reinvest that money to make a living and have a good lifestyle," Adrii concludes.

Fans can keep up with Milo Miles and Apolo Adrii on Instagram. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

