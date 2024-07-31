In WEIRD exchange, Fox News host shocks everyone by asking Trump if he's gender 'fluid'

If there is one question you don’t expect to come out of the mouth of a conservative Fox News host who is interviewing Donald Trump, it’s whether or not the former president is gender fluid. But because we’ve clearly entered the Twilight Zone, that’s exactly what happened!

In an episode of Laura Ingraham’s show The Ingraham Angle, the conservative pundit brought up the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris includes her pronouns (she/her) in her X bio, and the exchange that followed has to be seen to be believed.

When Ingraham asked Trump what pronouns he uses, again, a question you don’t expect a Fox News host to ask or Trump to answer, but he did.

“I don’t want pronouns,” the MAGA leader answered as though he were a five-year-old who throws a tantrum because they don’t want the popsicle they just asked you for a minute ago.

He also clearly doesn’t understand what pronouns actually are or that “I” is, in fact, a pronoun. But, shockingly, Ingraham didn’t stop there. Next, she asked, “So you’re fluid, then? What is that?” Did a Fox News staple just ask a former Republican president if he’s gender fluid? Why yes, yes she did.

“Nobody even knows what that means; ask her to describe exactly what that means,” Trump responded, making Ingraham chuckle. Considering how much time conservatives spend being angry about trans and nonbinary people changing their pronouns or, you know, just existing, you’d think they’d do at least a Google search into what they’re so angry about. If you don’t even know what “genderfluid” means or what pronouns are, then why do you care so much? The clip of this moment from the interview has been making the rounds on social media, with people on X calling it “cringe,” while others said this is proof Trump doesn’t know what pronouns are, and one person calling Ingraham an “accidental ally.”