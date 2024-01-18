Viral photo of Donald Trump's mystery sores lead to STI speculation

Instead of focusing on Donald Trump’s defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll, the internet can’t stop talking about the possibility that the Republican frontrunner may have a sexually transmitted infection.

A photo taken by The Daily Mail of Trump with noticeable red sores on the palm of his hand as he waved to supporters outside of his Manhattan address has led to speculation that the former president may have syphilis, Forbes reports.

I'm surprised Trump hasn't tried to pass off the sores on his hand as stigmata. After all, he claims to be chosen by god. pic.twitter.com/VIR8YxYrEl — Georgie Porgie 🌻🇺🇦 🟦 (@g_berish) January 18, 2024 Democratic strategist and former Clinton strategist James Carville voiced his opinion on the mystery spot on Wednesday on his podcast Politicon, where he brought up the theory that they may be the result of an STI. “I’ve asked a number of M.D.s what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores,” he said, according to LGBTQ Nation. “And the answer is immediate and unanimous: Secondary syphilis. All right. I think there’s a good chance this man has the clap, and I’m not being particularly secretive about it.”