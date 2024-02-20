WATCH this Democrat wipe the floor with Marjorie Taylor Greene in viral video

A video showing Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene being ROASTED by a Democratic congressman is going viral on X, instantly making our week a million times better.

On January 30, at a hearing to decide whether to bring two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to a vote of the full House, Greene opened her mouth, and nonsense came out.

In the video — which is likely going viral again today because there was another vote to impeach Mayorkas, and this time it passed in the House — Greene stumbles over her words, saying, "Let's talk about border patrol apprehensions between ports of entry at the Southwest border of terrorists."

Call the fire dept. Marge just got burned! 😂



pic.twitter.com/nAESHgHXbQ — Christine (@guelphgirlchris) February 20, 2024 Well, that sentence almost makes sense. Also, did it sound like she said 'porch of entry" to anyone else? "I have to say, it is pretty rich hearing the gentlewoman from Georgia express her concern about terrorism when she literally was selling defund the FBI T-shirts and hats on her website for $30 apiece," Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner fired back. "$30 for the shirts and another $30 for the hats – you don't get both for just the $30 – the leading law enforcement agency tasked with combating terrorism in this country and keeping people safe, and she wants to defund it," he continued. "So I am not going to take any lectures from her on securing this homeland from terror."