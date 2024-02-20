Scroll To Top
Politics

WATCH this Democrat wipe the floor with Marjorie Taylor Greene in viral video

WATCH this Democrat wipe the floor with Marjorie Taylor Greene in viral video

Democratic Representative Seth Magaziner and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
Shutterstock

We love it when the Dems call out her blatant hypocrisy!

A video showing Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene being ROASTED by a Democratic congressman is going viral on X, instantly making our week a million times better.

On January 30, at a hearing to decide whether to bring two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to a vote of the full House, Greene opened her mouth, and nonsense came out.

In the video — which is likely going viral again today because there was another vote to impeach Mayorkas, and this time it passed in the House — Greene stumbles over her words, saying, "Let's talk about border patrol apprehensions between ports of entry at the Southwest border of terrorists."

Well, that sentence almost makes sense. Also, did it sound like she said 'porch of entry" to anyone else?

"I have to say, it is pretty rich hearing the gentlewoman from Georgia express her concern about terrorism when she literally was selling defund the FBI T-shirts and hats on her website for $30 apiece," Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner fired back.

"$30 for the shirts and another $30 for the hats – you don't get both for just the $30 – the leading law enforcement agency tasked with combating terrorism in this country and keeping people safe, and she wants to defund it," he continued.

"So I am not going to take any lectures from her on securing this homeland from terror."

Watching MTG getting eviscerated until nothing is left but a pile of ash may be our new kink.

Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez also jumped in to criticize Republicans for their farcical hearing and gave Donald Trump possibly our favorite nickname yet. "We have not lived up to our oversight obligation here on this committee because you all are obsessed with the border, because you bend the knee to the 'Orange Jesus' as you refer to him across the aisle," he said, the Independent reported.

*Chef’s kiss* No notes.

Sometimes, reading about House committee hearings can be so dull it's hard to stay focused, but not when Democrats are hammering Republicans for their neverending hypocrisy!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
democratsmarjorie taylor greenealejandro mayorkascongresscongressmanmtgpoliticsrepresentativerepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepublicansseth magaziner
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio