Republican Mitt Romney proves he's a huge HYPOCRITE by saying Biden should pardon Trump

Republican Senator Mitt Romney is taking heat today for being a GIANT hypocrite after making out-of-touch statements about pardoning former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on MSNBC's The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, Romney said that if he had been president, he would have let Trump off the hook for his crimes in a misguided attempt to keep the MAGA leader from winning the November presidential election.

″[Biden] should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward," Romney told Ruhle, according to NBC News. "It was a win-win for Donald Trump."

Romney is right that Trump's supporters will spin anything so that he comes out on top — case in point, after Trump's "Von ShitzInPants" nickname came out in court, the MAGA crowd started holding signs that read, "Real Men Wear Diapers."

It seems like a bad idea to let a former president get away with committing crimes and trying to overthrow a Democratic election just because his rabid fan base treats him like an unassailable cult leader.

People on social media were only too happy to point out this terrible idea. "Ridiculous. Trump belongs in prison. Our country isn't safe until he's behind bars," one person wrote on X.

Another person commented, “Why are Republicans so averse to punishing those who committed literally the worst crime that can be committed against our constitution? Because they don't want to be prosecuted when they try to overthrow the government?”

Why are Republicans so averse to punishing those who committed literally the worst crime that can be committed against our constitution? Because they don't want to be prosecuted when they try to overthrow the government? — Texanna (@texannadeb) May 15, 2024 Then, Romeny — who lost his bid for president in 2012 when he ran against Obama — said President Biden should pardon Trump. Um…what?! "You may disagree with this, but had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him," Romney said. "Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy." Right, let's have a repeat of Gerald Ford pardoning Richard Nixon after the Watergate scandal because that didn't embolden future presidents.

Because they're all crooks pic.twitter.com/0iZP0O4GZm — Puffymonsta (@Puffymonsta) May 16, 2024 Not only are Romney's statements out of pocket, but they also make him look like a hypocrite. This ludicrous statement about pardoning Trump is coming from the same guy who, back in February, said he would "absolutely not" vote for Trump, telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins, "Having a president who is so defaulted of character would have an enormous impact on the character of America. And for me, that's the primary consideration." These feel like the exact reasons Trump should be forced to pay for his crimes, but what do we know? Other people on social media were quick to point out that Romney is saying that Biden should pardon Trump for his part on January 6, when Romney "ran for his life" when people breached the Capitol building. Compared to the likes of Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Ted Cruz, Romney looks like a reasonable moderate. But his statements are a reminder that Republicans of all stripes are just the WORST. Keep scrolling for more social media reactions to Mitt Romney's terrible opinions.

