30 HILARIOUS responses to Trump being called 'Von ShitzInPants' in court today
| 05/02/24
"If the diapers fit, you can't acquit. If the diapers fit, you must convict." #VonShitzInPants https://t.co/hHqg2jeozw— NEVER-TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@eyerollASSASSIN) May 2, 2024
We're only in week three of former President Donald Trump's hush-money trial, but it's already given us more laughs than we ever could have predicted!
First, the Biden Administration — and the entirety of the internet — made fun of Trump for falling asleep at his own trial. Next, we got the video clip of MAGA blowhard's hair being lifted off of his head by a light breeze outside of court, and then we watched as the internet roasted him for making that ridiculous butthole face while leaving court. It's truly an embarrassment of riches, but what happened in court today takes the cake.
Today was the second gag order hearing in Trump's criminal trial — because, of course, he can't keep his mouth shut — where the Republican's legal team argued that the gag order violates Trump's right to defend himself against insults from his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.
Big mistake. Huge!
This meant that Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, read aloud into the court record a social media post made by Cohen on April 22 where he called Trump "Von ShitzInPants," clearly in reference to the dictator-in-training allegedly wearing adult diapers. Yes, this means that Trump's OWN lawyer called him "VonShitzInPants" on the record and in front of Trump himself.
We really wish we could have been there to witness it, but the side benefit of watching the news to find out what happened in court today is that we got to hear CNN's Jake Tapper repeatedly say "Von ShitzInPants" on national TV. "Okay, I apologize for this update ahead of time," he said on air. "But, Blanche, Todd Blanche, the Trump attorney, is specifically reading a post that Michael Cohen made on Twitter on April 22, and one in which he refers to Donald Trump as Von ShitzinPants. That is just a factual record that I'm bringing before you."
Taper's ability to say Von ShitzinPants with a straight face is a testament to his journalistic integrity. We could never.
Normally we wouldn't condone poking fun at someone for an incontinence problem, but it's Trump…and, in our defense, people are being really funny about it! The diaper memes are endless, people are using a Statler and Waldorf meme to laugh at Trump, and other people are pointing out how funny it is that this was said in front of the former president, with one person writing on X, "Just the fact that #vonshitzinpants was read into the record today, BY THAT RAT'S OWN ATTORNEY, is fucking hilarious!" But our favorite joke of all is an O.J. Simpson trial reference, "If the diapers fit, you can't acquit. If the diapers fit, you must convict."
Keep scrolling to see the funniest responses to Trump's hilarious new nickname!
Let the memes …. BEGIN!! #Vonshitzinpants pic.twitter.com/T0jxr2Wgx0— Gerry Mander (@_Gerry_Mander) May 2, 2024
OMFG — Todd Blanche just said “Vonshitzinpants” in open court.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 2, 2024
In front of Donald Trump.
😂😂😂😂
Just the fact that #vonshitzinpants was read into the record today, BY THAT RAT’S OWN ATTORNEY, is fucking hilarious!..— Americanbogan.com (@bogansinamerica) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzInPants— MarleyCreek (@CreekMarley) May 2, 2024
I will prob watch this 100 times today 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PjnWsF5lQ1
😂 This is glorious! #VonShitzInPants needs to be trending by the end of the day pic.twitter.com/DjzYM0heQk— Shane (@shanecenters) May 2, 2024
Cohen tweeting #Vonshitzinpants might not be a great legal strategy but having them shown in court is downright hilarious.— guesswhatchickenbutt (@Heather_P_NYC) May 2, 2024
#Vonshitzinpants should be trending! pic.twitter.com/LazszbuHFR— Tom O'Brien 🇺🇦 (@SFGiant59) May 2, 2024
#Vonshitzinpants pic.twitter.com/ETxqVzMITV— Madashell (@madashellFUdjt) May 2, 2024
Michael Cohen blocked me back when he was Trump’s lawyer—— #StopTrumpTerrorism (@StopTrumpSign) May 2, 2024
But if someone could tell him I’m very proud of him for #VonShitzInPants, I’d be grateful. https://t.co/nwpGIygaWl
So at some point in the past Michael Cohen referred to trump as VonShitzInPants.— Inspector Gadget 🏳️🌈 (@Onemoretime2212) May 2, 2024
Perfect! pic.twitter.com/V5nuyuiln8
They should give #Vonshitzinpants a book and some crayons to stay awake, though I bet he's really awake now. 😂💩👖 pic.twitter.com/m9MjWBDS8l— Li Li Raven 🐏❄♥️😂🙄🤬🍊💩🗳️☕🍷🌊🌈🇺🇦 (@raven_c_couch) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzInPants pic.twitter.com/5jKc7wqVZm— Madashell (@madashellFUdjt) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzinPants— Denise (@DeniseV1974) May 2, 2024
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kmZmzxX0CF
Totally loving Todd Blanche’s passive-aggressive shot getting back at Trump for not being aggressive enough. He didn’t HAVE TO read #Vonshitzinpants aloud, but he did. Roflmao! Well played. 😂😂😂— The Sassiest Minx in MN 🌊 (@SassiestMinx) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzInPants pic.twitter.com/8emfBfnrZT— Madashell (@madashellFUdjt) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzInPants pic.twitter.com/6DDJuuy5im— TT 🌊🌊☀️💙🌎🐈🇺🇦🌻 (@itsmybusiness77) May 2, 2024
Trumps attorney reads tweet from Cohen referring to Trump as vonshitzinpants.— MIKDUB🇺🇸🍀🌊 (@McDuB126) May 2, 2024
Not being able to see vonshitzinpants's reaction is criminal.#vonshitzinpants pic.twitter.com/xbiLI95IPJ
Yes tRump Cohen is behind you and breathing down your neck. You threw him under the bus when he was only taking orders from you.— Margie Fernandez (@MargieDemocracy) May 2, 2024
During Court, Cohens statement was read to the Courts.
He called tRump:#VonShitzInPants
I’m sure that pissed tRump off. 😂😂#ProudBlue#LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/U2erjZuyVH
If Trump was fuming about unflatery court sketches...this will make him explode😅#VonShitzInPants https://t.co/Rk9WUrsHkw— Ramon P (@RamonP06291402) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzinpants pic.twitter.com/1tJ4hzQpHx— Politics has a unique odor 🦨 (@PoliticalOdor) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzinpants pic.twitter.com/H40AuIqSz2— Politics has a unique odor 🦨 (@PoliticalOdor) May 2, 2024
Trump being referred to as Vonshitzinpants in a courtroom is everything I've ever wanted. #Trumptrial #vonshitzinpants #blanche— Lila F 🌊🇺🇸 GOP will raise retirement age (@LilaF1987) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzinpants pic.twitter.com/viP88l7oaM— Politics has a unique odor 🦨 (@PoliticalOdor) May 2, 2024
The Trump head was sculpted out of manure...fitting???— Politics has a unique odor 🦨 (@PoliticalOdor) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzinpants pic.twitter.com/V8jO1Vp6JB
Let’s Get this Trending….#VonShitzInPants pic.twitter.com/2xgukH46pn— Judy 🇺🇸Save Democracy👉Vote for Democrats ONLY! (@RNjudyArizona) May 2, 2024
#VonShitzinpants pic.twitter.com/CdD7hJbKtn— Politics has a unique odor 🦨 (@PoliticalOdor) May 2, 2024
#Vonshitzinpants pic.twitter.com/2ApplK9Ug2— JustDoTheRightThing (@RHAJr5150) May 2, 2024
I'm 💀 #Vonshitzinpants https://t.co/sL4FkqXRHH pic.twitter.com/uotXMzhsBw— DarkRuby9 (@Ruby9Dark) May 2, 2024
'VonShitzInPants'— Kathy S (@ksandnfam) May 2, 2024
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W3BiNtQyWH
I believe that is an automatic golden ticket straight to internet win for the day pic.twitter.com/Vd8bNaYxDf— My Own Best Friend (@rdwnur) May 2, 2024
I'd say Pardon ? 10 times and get him to repeat it ! pic.twitter.com/z9W3jX8QOd— Donald 🗽🇺🇸🏴🇺🇦🌻 (@007__NIL) May 2, 2024
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
