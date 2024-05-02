Scroll To Top

​30 HILARIOUS responses to Trump being called 'Von ShitzInPants' in court today

| 05/02/24

Related Stories

President Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump for falling asleep during his trial

Joe Biden is ROASTING Trump for falling asleep during trial and we can't stop LAUGHING

Donald Trump is going viral on social media because of a video showing his hair flying off of his bald head

30 HILARIOUS responses to Trump's hair attempting to make a run for it

Enjoy This New Tumblr Dedicated to Salty Trump Voters

Enjoy This New Tumblr Dedicated to Salty Trump Voters

Drag Queens React to Romney's 7 Shadiest Trump Critiques

Drag Queens React to Romney's 7 Shadiest Trump Critiques

Donald Trump looking like a fool

Here's What Donald Trump Whined About During His Outrageous Fraud Trial Testimony

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked former President Donald Trump about his hush money trial

Watch Jimmy Kimmel rip Trump to shreds with his SCATHING 'prison sentence' joke

Everyone - Go Tell Donald Trump about Your Period!

Everyone - Go Tell Donald Trump about Your Period!

Most Recent

Trump Reveals​ His Totally Gay Fantasy Life

Trump Reveals​ His Totally Gay Fantasy Life

Rachel Maddow and E. Jean Carroll

Watch E. Jean Carroll shred Trump after taking him for MILLIONS

The Joe Biden campaign mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for agreeing to help Donald Trump

Biden campaign RUTHLESSLY trolls Ron DeSantis for 'kissing' Trump's ring while we CACKLE

20 Times Hillary Clinton Shut Down Donald Trump

20 Times Hillary Clinton Shut Down Donald Trump

'Trump's Favorite Things' Parody Is Funny Because It's Horrifying

'Trump's Favorite Things' Parody Is Funny Because It's Horrifying

25 Donald Trump Tweets That Are Insulting to Humanity

25 Donald Trump Tweets That Are Insulting to Humanity

Donald Trump

5 times Trump showed signs of possible mental decline & isn't fit for the White House

The Kind of Rally You Can't Miss: Trump, Nachos, and Hot Men

The Kind of Rally You Can't Miss: Trump, Nachos, and Hot Men

The Definitive Ranking of Bette Midler's Shadiest Tweets

The Definitive Ranking of Bette Midler's Shadiest Tweets

Recommended Stories for You

Tumblr's Best Reactions to Last Night's Weird VMAs

Tumblr's Best Reactions to Last Night's Weird VMAs

10 Dogs React to Donald Trump Winning in South Carolina

10 Dogs React to Donald Trump Winning in South Carolina

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow Takes Aim At Trump Hiding Classified Docs in Bathroom

A Giant 'Baby Trump' Blimp Flies High Over London

A Giant 'Baby Trump' Blimp Flies High Over London

Ted Cruz

A photo of Ted Cruz in tight pants went viral and the internet is ROASTING

It's Time Everyone Reported Donald Trump on Twitter

It's Time Everyone Reported Donald Trump on Twitter

10 Times Elizabeth Warren Read Donald Trump for Filth

10 Times Elizabeth Warren Read Donald Trump for Filth

Former President Trump gave a speech in South Carolina that is going viral for being racist

Trump is no longer dog whistling and the internet is ruthlessly ROASTING him — as they should be

Donald Trump

Trump loses three lawyers in one day and the internet mocks him for it while we're CACKLING

Eric Trump

Eric Trump Throws A Fit On Social Media Over Judges Ruling In Fraud Case

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio