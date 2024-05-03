Scroll To Top

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/3

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

Flip on the news and there's no shortage of reasons to feel bleak this week, but between all those dark patches we swear there are some rays of queer joy light, whether it’s all the queer animation smiles on our faces, some of our favorite drag stars bringing their fabulosity to our screens, or the fact that Pride month is right around the corner, there are so many reasons to keep on smiling.

And what a week! We sat down with the father-daughter duo Brad and Fiona Dourif to talk about one of our favorite queers shows, Chucky, we (and by we I mean our very own Ricky Cornish) flirted with the always gorgeous Gleb Savchenko on the red carpet, we imagined a world were it was nothing but drag KINGS on RuPaul’s main stage, and we laughed and laughed over Trump’s latest courtroom humiliations. We also asked some big questions like, should the term “partner” belong to us? And what exactly is the ‘Q’ in LGBTQ+ all about?

Sure, there's plenty of pain and heartache this week, but Pride is in part about our resilience and embracing the joys of queer culture! So let’s all do that together this week.

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Gleb Savchenko bares all as 'Chippendales' celebrity host

Denise Truscello

‘Chucky’s Brad & Fiona Dourif reflect on the surreal joys of playing Chucky & 36 years of mayhem

Courtesy of Syfy

10 drag kings we are dying to see compete on 'Drag Race'

@spikey_van_dykey Instagram; @kingmolasses Instagram; Shudder

If you love ‘X-Men ‘97’ here are 5 more gay cartoons you need to watch

Courtesy of Marvel Animation

Entitled Disney World guest has a transphobic meltdown, looks a FOOL & gets ROASTED

Disney

​30 HILARIOUS responses to Trump making a dumb face outside the courthouse

Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images

21 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in May 2024 & where to watch them

Karolina Wojtasik/Max; Courtesy of Paramount+; JAMES PARDON/BAD WOLF/BBC STUDIOS; Larry Horricks/AMC

Sasha Velour teases a 'steamy photoshoot’ & sexual tension with 'We're Here' cohost Priyanka

Greg Endries/HBO

'Dead Boy Detectives' star George Rexstrew on *that* scene on the stairs with Charles

Does it matter that straight couples keep using the label 'partners' or should it belong to US?

Getty

What exactly does the 'Q' in LGBTQ+ mean? Well, it's complicated

Shutterstock

Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024

Shutterstock

Get ready to slay with The Pride Store's Countdown to Pride Extravaganza Giveaway!

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish had a blast over the weekend in Las Vegas. He kicked things off by interviewing Gleb Savchenko on his new stint as the celebrity guest host of Chippendales, which is a night he’ll never forget. Following that, he checked out Kylie Minogue’s unbelievable residency in at Venetian Las Vegas before hanging with his chosen family at the pool at Encore Beach Club. Summer is here!3 files

  

I continued my adventures in Salem at the Salem Horror Fest where I enjoyed the witchy sights and sounds of my new favorite city — like this Bewitched statue! I also enjoyed the flavors of the city. I grabbed a delicious coffee at Odd Meter coffee and of course a lobster roll at the Lobster Shack! I also had the pleasure of checking out some more amazing LGBTQ+ horror films at the festival like It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This and Livescreamers. But best of all, I met scream queen legend Linnea Quigley and we chatted about our favorite queer horror and cinematic witches — and as you can see I played it VERY cool.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

I Saw the tv Glow, Prom Dates, and Dua Lipa

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: I Saw the TV Glow

Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair) is back with another film destined to get under your skin — in the best way. Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine star as two teens who share an obsession with a strange TV show that ultimately reveals truths about themselves. It’s atmospheric, shocking, and utterly haunting. In theaters now.

📺 Stream & Chill: Prom Dates

As 13-year-olds bestie Jess and Hannah made a pact that they would have the best prom ever. Now prom night is looming and, of course, their dates dump them. They have one day to get their dream proms back on track! We’re recommending this because we deserve nice gay things that make us giggle. Streaming now on Hulu.

🎧 In our ears: Radical Optimism by Dua Lipa

In a time when it's way too easy to feel cynical, Dua Lipa is going in a different direction, like the pop diva she is, on her new album Radical Optimism. Why do we suddenly feel a little bit better? Oh right, because this album is giving us all the bops. Radical Optimism is out now.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Meet Morgan Pierce! Thanks for sharing your photo!We're so glad you're a part of our 🌈 family!

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/19

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/11

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/5

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 3/29

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/26

Pride Newsletter - March 8, 2024

Drag Race, What We Do In the Shadows, Fletcher, Fire Island

The GLAAD Media Noms Are Here, See Which Of Your Faves Made The List

8 Hilarious Queer Comedians That You Should Know About

8 Hilarious Queer Comedians That You Should Know About

Most Recent

Taylor Finds Pride at a 'Queer Get Together'

Taylor Finds Pride at a 'Queer Get Together'

Broad Sheet for January 10, 2014

Broad Sheet for January 10, 2014

Taylor Talks LGBT Pride With Random Bulgarian Beach Goers

Taylor Talks LGBT Pride With Random Bulgarian Beach Goers

VOTE: You Pick SheWired's Out Woman of the Year 2014!

VOTE: You Pick SheWired's Woman of the Year 2014!

Updates on ‘Paper Girls,’ ‘Drag Race Belgique,’ and More

Updates on ‘Paper Girls,’ ‘Drag Race Belgique,’ and More

16 Moments The OITNB Cast Were BFFs In Real Life

16 Moments The OITNB Cast Were BFFs In Real Life

The Year in SheWired: Videos of 2010

The Year in SheWired: Videos of 2010

The Owl House, El Houb, Dead Ringers, BEEF

26 LGBTQ+ TV Shows and Movies Coming In April 2023

Bessie, the inspection, anything's possible, moonlight

20 Black LGBTQ+ Films Everyone Should See

Recommended Stories for You

How to Walk With Pride This Season

How to Walk With Pride This Season

26 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your 2021 Reading List

26 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your 2021 Reading List

Proof #QPOCVisibilityDay Was Absolutely Lit

Proof #QPOCVisibilityDay Was Absolutely Lit

11 Queer College Courses We Wish We Could Have Taken

11 Queer College Courses We Wish We Could Have Taken

15 of the Most Inspiring Queer Women of 2015

15 of the Most Inspiring Queer Women of 2015

Salem Horror Fest 2024

Broad Sheet: Rocked By Women

Broad Sheet: Rocked By Women

SheWired's Gay Woman of the Year for 2010 - VOTE!

SheWired's Gay Woman of the Year for 2010 - VOTE!

Foundation, Barbie, What We Do in the Shadows, Wham!

UPDATE: 24 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In July 2023

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio