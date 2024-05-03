PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/3

Hi Fam 🌈

Flip on the news and there's no shortage of reasons to feel bleak this week, but between all those dark patches we swear there are some rays of queer joy light, whether it’s all the queer animation smiles on our faces, some of our favorite drag stars bringing their fabulosity to our screens, or the fact that Pride month is right around the corner, there are so many reasons to keep on smiling.



And what a week! We sat down with the father-daughter duo Brad and Fiona Dourif to talk about one of our favorite queers shows, Chucky, we (and by we I mean our very own Ricky Cornish) flirted with the always gorgeous Gleb Savchenko on the red carpet, we imagined a world were it was nothing but drag KINGS on RuPaul’s main stage, and we laughed and laughed over Trump’s latest courtroom humiliations. We also asked some big questions like, should the term “partner” belong to us? And what exactly is the ‘Q’ in LGBTQ+ all about?

Sure, there's plenty of pain and heartache this week, but Pride is in part about our resilience and embracing the joys of queer culture! So let’s all do that together this week.

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!



Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish had a blast over the weekend in Las Vegas. He kicked things off by interviewing Gleb Savchenko on his new stint as the celebrity guest host of Chippendales, which is a night he’ll never forget. Following that, he checked out Kylie Minogue’s unbelievable residency in at Venetian Las Vegas before hanging with his chosen family at the pool at Encore Beach Club. Summer is here!3 files

I continued my adventures in Salem at the Salem Horror Fest where I enjoyed the witchy sights and sounds of my new favorite city — like this Bewitched statue! I also enjoyed the flavors of the city. I grabbed a delicious coffee at Odd Meter coffee and of course a lobster roll at the Lobster Shack! I also had the pleasure of checking out some more amazing LGBTQ+ horror films at the festival like It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This and Livescreamers. But best of all, I met scream queen legend Linnea Quigley and we chatted about our favorite queer horror and cinematic witches — and as you can see I played it VERY cool.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: I Saw the TV Glow Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair) is back with another film destined to get under your skin — in the best way. Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine star as two teens who share an obsession with a strange TV show that ultimately reveals truths about themselves. It’s atmospheric, shocking, and utterly haunting. In theaters now. 📺 Stream & Chill: Prom Dates As 13-year-olds bestie Jess and Hannah made a pact that they would have the best prom ever. Now prom night is looming and, of course, their dates dump them. They have one day to get their dream proms back on track! We’re recommending this because we deserve nice gay things that make us giggle. Streaming now on Hulu. 🎧 In our ears: Radical Optimism by Dua Lipa In a time when it's way too easy to feel cynical, Dua Lipa is going in a different direction, like the pop diva she is, on her new album Radical Optimism. Why do we suddenly feel a little bit better? Oh right, because this album is giving us all the bops. Radical Optimism is out now.