Entitled Disney World guest has a transphobic meltdown, looks a FOOL & gets ROASTED

A family's fear that a theme park character may have been played by a *GASP* trans person is the latest viral nonsense highlighting just how ridiculous the transphobic fearmongering among conservatives has become.

Last week, Disney blog That Park Place decided to publish an account from a self-identified "conservative Christian" father with the rage-baiting headline "Disney World Appears To Allow Biological Men To Play Female Characters."

Apparently the dad and his family were engaging in a number of meet and greets with characters while visiting Disney World recently. After speaking with the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, he decided she "without a doubt had a man's voice" and went to complain to the waiter at the restaurant where the meet and greet took place, who passed the guest on to his manager.

"At first I said I wanted to formally complain about the Evil Queen being a man and that I felt very disrespected by Disney because this is not the sort of thing my family values and they didn't give us any type of notice that this sort of thing was even a possibility," he told the blog. "I started we are a conservative Christian family, I'm spending $8,000 on this current trip in addition to the tens of thousands I've spent together in the past at Walt Disney World and Disney Cruises, and that this is not right."

He then alleged that the manager told him the Evil Queen was a woman, but "gaslighted" him by refusing to answer his invasive questions about whether she is a "biological male."

There's an incredible amount of entitlement and ignorance to unpack here, starting with the idea that this guy thinks he's owed personal information about a park worker just because he wound up in her presence. It's pretty clear from his account that if it had unequivocally turned out the performer was biologically female, there wouldn't have been an issue — in other words, it was nothing the performer did that upset him; it was who he assumed she is. And there are plenty of other aspects of this that make the whole thing beyond absurd, as folks online quickly pointed out in response.