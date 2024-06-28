Queer joy — 2024 Pride celebrations from coast to coast!

Caver Imaging; ALIX DELGADO; Courtesy CSW/LA Pride
Welcome to our mega list of vibrant image galleries celebrating LGBTQ Pride from across the country! If you missed these dazzling displays when they first went up, now is your chance to dive into the colorful, joyous, and powerful moments captured in these galleries. From coast to coast, witness the spirit of Pride through the lens of photographers who have immortalized the beauty, diversity, and resilience of the LGBTQ community. Whether you're reliving cherished memories or experiencing these events for the first time, we invite you to explore and celebrate the stories and faces that make Pride so extraordinary.
84 pics of queer joy from LA Pride!
The streets of Los Angeles were filled with vibrant costumes, dynamic performances, and the unbreakable spirit of love and acceptance on June 9 as the City of Angels held their annual Pride celebrations.
Grand Marshals George Takei, Cassandro El Exótico, and Kristin M. Crowley were celebrated at the event which took place in its original historic location in Hollywood.
“These individuals epitomize this year’s theme of ‘Power in Pride,’ not just through their own achievements, but through their unwavering commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ rights and visibility,” said Gerald Garth, board president of CSW/LA Pride.
83 pics of Providence Pride!
Rhode Island PrideFest and the Illuminated Night Parade, recognized as one of the best Pride events internationally, took place on Saturday, June 15, in the capital city of Providence. In harmony with the theme of their celebration, Thrive!, tens of thousands of people gathered all day and night to celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride, culture, and community. The event features local and national performances, over 225 vendors, and a unique night parade, the only one of its kind in New England, featuring a dazzling array of lighted floats, performers, businesses, and community groups, all marching through the streets of downtown Providence to Thrive!.
All Images Courtesy of the Talented Providence Photo Team led by Team Captain Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd and Team Leader Ryan Welch @rywelchy.
60 pics from Baltimore Pride's epic throw down!
On June 16, Baltimore Pride threw down with their annual parade and block party hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland. It is a tribute to the invaluable contributions of sexual and gender minorities to the Maryland community. The theme "Power Of The Past, Force of The Future" drew close to 100,000 attendees, who after the parade made their way to the stage to see headliners Rue Pratt, Saucy Santana, and Devon Fleming.
“Power of the past says that we honor the leaders from the past, those who have paved a way to help ensure we can get to the place we are now,” said Tramour Wilson, senior director of advocacy and community engagement for the Pride Center of Maryland. “And we uplift the new leaders of the future, those who are able to help guide us moving forward and prepare us for our new destination.”
Images Courtesy of Caver Imaging
30 pics from the star-studded OUTLOUD Music Festival!
OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride kicked off Pride Month with headliners Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monáe, and Diplo. With other talent including Doechil, Trixie Mattel, Keke Palmer, and VINCINT, the celebration set the bar high for Pride Month!
Created by event producer Consoletti, who saw a desire from LGBTQ+ artists wanting to connect with their communities, OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride is a celebration of queer music, created for and by queer people, in queer communities.
57 pics from D.C Capital Pride Parade!
On June 9, Washington D.C. hosted the largest ever Pride Parade to ever take place in the Nation's Capital! The LGBTQ+ community and its allies were celebrated at the historic parade. This beloved tradition honors the history and evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in Washington D.C.
Images Courtesy Caver Imaging
38 joyful pics from Central Alabama Pride!
Central Alabama Pride, now in its 46th year, hosted a fantastic event filled with vibrant colors, joyous celebrations, and an incredible sense of community. The night-time parade went Mardi Gras-style down 7th Ave. in Birmingham, and it was their biggest one yet.
Josh Coleman, President of Central Alabama Pride, said, "This year, as we commemorate the 46th anniversary of Pride in Birmingham, we're reminded of the milestones we've celebrated and the adversities we've overcome. Our journey, marked by the relentless pursuit of equality, faces new challenges as the Alabama legislature proposes anti-LGBTQ bills that threaten to undermine our hard-fought gains. Yet, in the face of these obstacles, our community's response is not one of defeat but of reinforced solidarity."
Photos courtesy of Jarrell V. Jordan Company
50 pics from DC's Capital Pride Music Festival that will give you FOMO!
Closing out the weekend of Pride celebrations organized by the Capital Pride Alliance was D.C.'s Capital Pride Festival. it was a full day of entertainment on three stages, food and drink, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors. The Festival is the largest annual event in the national capital region and continues to be free to the public.
Located on Pennsylvania Avenue, headliners Billy Porter and Keke Palmer took the stage. Ava Max, Exposé and Sapphira Cristál also delivered incredible performances throughout the day with the Capitol Dome as the backdrop of the stage.
Images Courtesy Caver Imaging
60 pics of queer line dancing at Pride with Steppin’ Out!
Lyft and Stud Country kicked off Pride with Steppin’ Out, a night of line dancing and two-stepping in celebration of queer joy and community at Brooklyn Bowl.
In addition to Kesha’s performance, the event was emceed by trans activist and organizer Fran Tirado and brought together notable names in the community including Julio Torres, James Scully, Tomas Matos, Aaron Rose Philip, Timo Weiland, Victoria Paris, and Eric Sedeño.
Kesha said of the event, “I’m excited to be a part of Lyft's celebration of queer joy! There's strength in numbers and communities like Stud Country allow everyone to be themselves, even in spaces that might not have been as accessible in the past. It’s important to find your community, never hold back, and remember that the world is lucky to have you."
Photos by Matt Borkowski and Hunter Abrams.
10 pics of Drag Race's Naomi Smalls kicking off Nashville Pride!
Virgin Hotels Nashville kicked off Pride Month with event producer Deryck Todd on Saturday, June 1 during the third annual Bath & Body party at the hotel’s rooftop, The Pool Club. Special guest Naomi Smalls, a beloved contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, was in attendance.
Smalls performed throughout the night, talked to the crowd about the last time she was in Nashville after the city's drag ban was lifted, and raised $1,000 for InclusionTN and Oasis Center. The night continued with multiple performances from local queens and activists like Vidalia Anne Gentry, Cya Inhale, and more.
40 pics from Capitol Pride Honors Washington D.C.
Each year, the Capital Pride Alliance honors outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community. Hosted by Washington D.C. native Lorenzo Hall who is an award-winning journalist, attendees collectively celebrated the incredible community honorees who tirelessly contribute to advocacy, outreach, education, and programming in support of Washington D.C.’s intersectional community.
Images Courtesy Tom Donohue
52 pics of Cleveland celebrating queer joy!
On June 1, Pride in the CLE returned to downtown Cleveland! Organized by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, Pride in the CLE is one of the largest Pride events in the region and attracts tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals, allies, and supporters.
The day included exhilarating everything from performances by local and national artists, including festival headliner Siena Liggins, to dance parties, engaging exhibits, artisans, and a diverse range of food and drink options. It truly was a day that celebrated diversity, love, and equality in Downtown Cleveland.
Images Courtesy Every Angle Photography
43 joyful pics of La Cañada's Pride celebration!
La Cañada Flintridge, CA celebrated its first public Pride celebration on June 1 with Pride in the Park! As part of the San Gabriel Valley Pride Tour, 500 neighbors enjoyed live music from local bands, food trucks, games, face painting, and community art projects. The event kicked off with a welcome from John Hartman (Ghosts, Young Sheldon, The Good Place), who also judged the Pride Bake Off and Doggie Drag Race.
"Events like this support and celebrate our LGBTQ+ community," said Rev. Kyle Sears, organizer with LCF Pride and pastor of La Canada Congregational Church. California State Senator Anthony Portantino joined the fun and issued a proclamation recognizing this historic moment in La Canada Flintridge's history.
Images Courtesy of Matt Thatcher; Jess Reynolds
67 fab pics from Memphis Pride Fest!
Proudly dubbed 'the most colorful weekend of the year,' Memphis Pride Fest, hosted by Mid-South Pride, kicked off with the Memphis Pride Parade. The parade stepped off at 4th and Beale and made its way through the historic Beale Street Entertainment District. The procession saw over 3,000 attendees and 110+ groups participating, including church groups, senior groups, non-profits, city and county leadership, and local businesses. It is the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ people and their allies in the Mid-South region with the entire Pride Fest attendance getting as high as 55,000.
Images Courtesy Kevin Reed for Mid-South Pride