Hi gays! Looking to celebrate Pride Month by regularly reminding everyone in your life that you love tasting the rainbow? There's no need to bother trying to hunt down whatever scraps are left from Target's goofy Pride collection to get your message across. No, you can reach far more people with way less effort with the help of these handy dandy Pride memes.

So fire those archaic Facebooks back up and get to sharing — your homophobic relatives may not thank you, but they will be super uncomfortable. And if we can't spend Pride making homophobes uncomfortable, what are we even doing here anyway?