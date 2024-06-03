Here’s how your favorite celebs are celebrating Pride

Bay-bee Pride month is here, queer, and we are CELEBRATING!
And we aren’t the only ones getting in the Pride spirit, some of our favorite out-and-proud celebs and allies are already in their full (metaphorical) rainbow gear and getting into it!
Some celebs are standing in solidarity with us, some are sharing special moments in their lives, some are getting STEAMY, some are smacking down the homophobia that sadly still runs rampant even in 2024, and some just have us cackling with memes and funny moments.
For the “Stars They're Just Like Us: Pride Edition” keep scrolling...
Nicola Coughlin (and Jonathan Bailey)
Sophia Bush
@sophiabush/Instagram story
