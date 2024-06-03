Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Here’s how your favorite celebs are celebrating Pride

Here’s how your favorite celebs are celebrating Pride

From sharing new romances to calling out homophobia to cracking us up with memes, our fave stars are already in the Pride spirit!

rachiepants

Bay-bee Pride month is here, queer, and we are CELEBRATING!

And we aren’t the only ones getting in the Pride spirit, some of our favorite out-and-proud celebs and allies are already in their full (metaphorical) rainbow gear and getting into it!

Some celebs are standing in solidarity with us, some are sharing special moments in their lives, some are getting STEAMY, some are smacking down the homophobia that sadly still runs rampant even in 2024, and some just have us cackling with memes and funny moments.

For the “Stars They're Just Like Us: Pride Edition” keep scrolling...

Ricky Martin

Jonathan Bailey

Kelly Rowland

Jessica Madsen

Nicola Coughlin (and Jonathan Bailey)

Niecy Nash

Peppermint

Wanda Sykes

JoJo Siwa

Keke Palmer

Diplo 

Katy Perry

Sophia Bush

@sophiabush/Instagram story

Trixie Mattel

Alaska

Pandora Boxx

Taylor Swift

Melinda Verga

Gritty

Marina Summers

Deja Skye

Ben Platt

Joey Jay

CelebritiesPride
alliespride month
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio