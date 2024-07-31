Olympic gold medalist Matthew Mitcham defends athletes on OnlyFans: 'We've more than earned a side hustle'

Olympic gold medalist Matthew Mitcham has come to the defense of athletes using OnlyFans. The Australian diver, who took home gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics for the men's 10-meter platform, has been posting to OnlyFans since 2023. In an essay for The Telegraph, Mitcham defends his choice to post on the platform, along with other athletes who have caught backlash for the same thing.

Mitcham says, "My attitude – as a former Olympic Champion who has been posting content on OnlyFans for 18 months – is that it’s a useful way of supplementing income. After all the hours and sacrifice we’ve put in, we athletes have more than earned the odd side-hustle." Mitcham retired from diving in 2016, and now earns money "doing corporate speaking and have worked in a few other roles, but the money I’m collecting from OnlyFans helps me get by."

See on Instagram Mitcham approaches things from a place of realism, expanding on the abysmal pay that even athletes at the top of their game may be paid. "The harsh truth of sport is that a small percentage of athletes make it big," writes Mitcham. He expands, "Those people might be rewarded with lots of juicy sponsorships, but we’re talking about only the most beautiful and charismatic of Olympic champions. A lot of brilliant performers get left behind. Jack Laugher, another Olympic diver with an OnlyFans whom Mitcham is specifically defending, reportedly only makes "£28,000 from Team GB, which is not a lot for a sportsperson of his standing." He does have an entrepreneurial spirit about his new business venture. Mitcham speaks to just what it takes to perform at the highest level, writing, "I’ve invested a lot of time and effort in my body. If people want to see it, I’d be stupid to give it away for free. Yes, some might ask 'Why give it away at all?' But my answer to that would be 'my body, my choice' and just like any project you’ve worked hard on, it’s natural to be proud and want to show it to people.

See on Instagram You would think, given the way that he speaks of his use of the platform, that Mitcham was one of the many people using the site for sex work, pornography, and the like — but he makes it very clear that he has no full frontal nudity on the site. He understands that we live in a sex negative culture, saying, "The world can be very prudish. It feels like people like to shame athletes who show off their bodies, even though there’s usually no full-frontal nudity involved," but seems to miss the larger point of why he and other athletes catch flack for posting on OnlyFans specifically. Mitcham is under no obligation to expose any part of his body — not any part, for any reason, for any amount of money or for free. He is right to assert that it is "my body, my choice." His personal stance on whether or not he would justify being nude is his to hold. But using the argument that he and his Olympic peers shouldn't be receiving so much negative feedback because they're not even fully nude or doing anything sexual anyways cheapens his argument for bodily autonomy and sells out those with less social capital to leverage.