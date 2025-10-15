Taylor Zakhar Perez's sexy summer vacation photo dump has the gays in heat

Taylor Zakhar Perez has once again reminded the internet that he can—and will—do it all. The Red, White & Royal BlueRed, White & Royal Blue actor just dropped a photo dump from what appears to be a family trip, and somehow managed to cover every corner of the thirst-to-wholesome spectrum.
The first photo alone could cause workplace HR violations: a shirtless mirror selfie, tongue out, curls wild, and chest glistening under soft hotel lighting.
Fans were quick to sound the alarm.
“Taylor Zakhar Perez just casually sticking out his tongue wearing no top, insane photo to see when you open IG at work,” one person wrote. Another went full meltdown: “Oh Taylor Zakhar Perez, you are one insane motherf***er.”
Others found religion in the details. “The curls, the tongue, the necklace, and his chest… Taylor Zakhar Perez, the man that you are.”
One fan added, “He said no guys no nips pics today,” referencing a follow-up collage featuring the same pose surrounded by past selfies.
Then came the art photos and video of him running to jump into a pool. (Scroll to the seventh image in the carousel)
It was all the confirmation fans needed to lose composure entirely. “Yesterday, your shirtless pic gave me a fever. Today, you’re out here looking like a water god by the pool… I’m just sitting here wondering what’ll happen to me next,” one wrote.
But the post wasn’t just shirtless chaos. Perez balanced things out with shots of him wandering an art gallery in a baseball cap and white tee, carefully hanging frames and admiring pieces in the sun.
And if the grid wasn’t already dangerously endearing, the photos posted later on his Instagram stories cemented his reputation as the internet’s boyfriend.
It’s this mix of sexy and soft that keeps Perez at the center of the internet’s collective crush. As one person perfectly put it: “Everything else may be sideways, but I live in the same era as Taylor Zakhar Perez.”
Another echoed the sentiment in a simple benediction: “Goodnight to Taylor Zakhar Perez ONLY.”
Perez has always been charming on camera, but his off-duty moments continue to prove that his real-life charisma might be even more lethal. Whether he’s shirtless, artsy, or just enjoying family time, he knows exactly how to give fans everything they didn’t know they needed with that stupid-adorable cheeky grin.
And while he's enjoying a vacation here, fans of Perez have plenty to celebrate today, too. As Amazon Studios announced that production has officially begun on Red, White, and Royal Wedding, with both Perez and Nicholas Galitzine reprising thier roles, and Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader) taking on the role of director.