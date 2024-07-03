Scroll To Top
Theater

Watch Broadway's queer Elphaba, Mary Kate Morrisey, deliver a soaring 'Defying Gravity' at NYC Pride

Watch Broadway's queer Elphaba, Mary Kate Morrisey, deliver a soaring 'Defying Gravity' at NYC Pride

Mary Kate Morrissey at New York City Pride
Wicked_Musical and MarySpaceKate Instagram

Mary Kate Morrissey at New York City Pride

Wicked's 25th Elphaba, Mary Kate Morrisey, sang a love letter to the show's fans and to her queer community during the NYC Pride Parade.

TracyEGilchrist

Broadway’s current Elphaba in Wicked, Mary Kate Morrissey, performed a stunning rendition of her character’s signature song at New York City Pride on Sunday. Sporting a tee with the words, “Here, Queer, & Wicked” from Gay Pride Apparel emblazoned on the front, the word “Wicked” in rainbow colors, she performed for her LGBTQ+ community while the procession of queer people and rainbow flags proceeded behind her.

Known for playing the iconic Janis in Mean Girls on tour, Morrissey is the 25th person to play Elphaba full-time on Broadway, though she is no stranger to the role. For the better part of a decade, Morrissey has donned Elphaba’s signature green on the national tour of Wicked and as a standby on Broadway. She stepped into the role full-time this past March.

Regarding being queer and playing roles like Janis and Elphaba in queer faves like Mean Girls and Wickedshe has said, "You don’t need to have a love interest on stage to recognize queerness, or otherness, or sort of the way that you carry yourself. I think that’s something that I probably personally bring to these characters, but I also think a lot of times it’s written in; there are clues to it everywhere. I try to play just what’s on the page, but if I’m playing something, it’s going to probably be skewed a little more queer than not.

Morrissey’s performance of “Defying Gravity” at New York City Pride was broadcast on ABC. Watch it below.

TheaterMusicPrideCelebrities
elphabalgbtqmary kate morrisseynew york city pridepridequeerwickedtheater
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Tracy E. Gilchrist

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.

Read Full Bio