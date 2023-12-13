Watch This 27-Year Age Gap Couple Recount An Awkward AF Moment They Had At A X-Mas Tree Lot
Watch This 27-Year Age Gap Couple Recount An Awkward AF Moment They Had At The X-Mas Tree Lot
Bret LaBelle and TikToker Chris Stanley had a cringey experience buying a Christmas tree.
Don't call him daddy!
The 27-year age gap between YouTube and TikTok star Chris Stanley (AKA StanChris) and his boyfriend Bret LaBelle sometimes leads to awkward interactions, which is exactly what happened when the couple went to buy their Christmas tree this year.
In a recent TikTok video, Stanley, 23, told the story of how a cashier at the Christmas tree lot they were at mistook his 55-year-old Survivor alum boyfriend for his dad.
"As I was checking out yesterday, buying this beautiful tree — yes, it's real — my boyfriend is handing the cashier his credit card. But I'm like, 'No, no, no. Let me pay for this,' so I get out my credit card, and I hand it to her," Stanley explained, according to Instinct.
"She gets all excited, and she's like, 'Oh, yeah, nice!' And I'm like, 'Why is she so excited that I'm paying?' And she's like, 'I believe the more you give, the more you get this holiday season.' And I'm still kind of like, 'Why is she saying this?'"
@stanchrissss why does this keep happening #greenscreen ♬ original sound - stanchris
The interaction started normal enough but quickly took a turn for the awkward!
"'This is your dad, right?'" the cashier asked.
Just because you call your man daddy in the bedroom doesn't mean you want people to think he's your actual father! *Shudders*
After the cashier jumped to the wrong conclusion, Stanley looked at LaBelle to see if he should tell her the truth, but his boyfriend shook his head no, so he lied.
"So I'm just like, 'Yeah, yeah. That's my dad.' And I'm left wondering what the look would have been like on her face if I had told her," he said.
Stanley starts the video by saying, "Well, it happened again today," so it's likely people make this mistake all the time. Not only is his boyfriend nearly 30 years his senior, but Stanley also looks young for his age, and there is a significant height difference between the two.
The couple started dating after LaBelle slid into Stanley's DMs after the social media star had started crushing on him while watching Survivor. The large age gap initially bothered LaBelle, but eventually, their love prevailed, and he got over it.
"But as we got to know each other and as the relationship formed, it got to the point where I still was worried about it, he was becoming less worried about it. But then, I said, well, who cares? This is working," LaBelle told Bear World Magazine.