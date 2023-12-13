Watch This 27-Year Age Gap Couple Recount An Awkward AF Moment They Had At The X-Mas Tree Lot

Don't call him daddy!

The 27-year age gap between YouTube and TikTok star Chris Stanley (AKA StanChris) and his boyfriend Bret LaBelle sometimes leads to awkward interactions, which is exactly what happened when the couple went to buy their Christmas tree this year.

In a recent TikTok video, Stanley, 23, told the story of how a cashier at the Christmas tree lot they were at mistook his 55-year-old Survivor alum boyfriend for his dad.

"As I was checking out yesterday, buying this beautiful tree — yes, it's real — my boyfriend is handing the cashier his credit card. But I'm like, 'No, no, no. Let me pay for this,' so I get out my credit card, and I hand it to her," Stanley explained, according to Instinct.

"She gets all excited, and she's like, 'Oh, yeah, nice!' And I'm like, 'Why is she so excited that I'm paying?' And she's like, 'I believe the more you give, the more you get this holiday season.' And I'm still kind of like, 'Why is she saying this?'"