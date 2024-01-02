Watch this viral TikTok that proves sometimes straight people can make your day better not worse

Sometimes, the world feels cold, dark, and uncaring, but then a kind word can turn everything around. This is exactly what happened to gay photographer David Frazier.

Back in November, Frazier posted a video on TikTok expressing his gratitude to a woman who paid him a compliment while they sat in a parking lot in Portland, Oregon, Queerty reports.

While heading inside to shop, he saw the woman sitting in her car, so he caught her eye and smiled. When he came back out, she was still there, and when he got into his car, she rolled down her window and said, “Hey, are you single?”

Frazier was surprised but answered, “Sadly, yes, I am. Um, also very gay, though.”

While sometimes being hit on can turn awkward, this interaction made his day when the woman said she should have known and told him he was handsome. Frazier was touched by her compliment and said, "It takes f*cking guts to roll up on someone and just be like, 'Hey, I think you're attractive; are you single?' I don't have that in me." He continued, explaining that her simple compliment was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging year. "It's been a rough year, and that uplifted me," he said. "I've not experienced that dating men. You uplifted me in a way that I didn't know I needed, and it made me feel amazing." Frazier was hoping the TikTok, which went viral and has been viewed 3.4 million times, would help him make contact with the woman who brightened his day, and lucky for us, it did! The mystery woman turns out to be Tifanie Mayberry, who stitched Frazier's video with the caption, "WOW!! Never expected for this to come back around like this. OMG. The internet is internetting, and I LOVE it!!" went viral with more than 11 million views on TikTok as of this writing.

@tifaniemayberry ♬ One More Light - Linkin Park #duet with @David #fyp “I did not expect this, it found me honestly at a great time,” Mayberry said in a subsequent video she made about this viral moment. “I was having my own experience where I was, like, a little rough.” She went on to laugh about the whole experience saying she’s single, 35, and wants a family. “So what you’re witnessing is me just being like, no B.S. and being like, okay I see me a good one. I just like to lasso them and reel them in and be like, ‘Hey, I’m interested,” and that’s just kind of where I’m at in life.”