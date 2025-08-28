Scissoring workout tips from a gym bro go viral, and lesbians love it

TikTok is full of gym bros giving fitness tips and recommendations on how to increase your protein intake, but teaching lesbians how to get better at scissoring is usually left to sapphic creators, until now.
Enter Ryan Humiston, a TikTok fitness influencer who took it upon himself to offer up some advice about what exercises to do so that your gym gains improve your scissoring skills, too.
Humiston starts his now viral video by asking, “Are you a lesbian that’s seeking to keep that ham wallet locked in while you’re scissoring your significant other?”
The TikToker with more than 200,000 followers then shows the lesbians in his audience exactly how to use the adductor machine (also colloquially called the “good girl/bad girl machine” because it forces you to open and close your legs) to build the muscles you need to be a scissoring dynamo.
“The muscles that power your clam chops and allow you to keep those doughnuts bumping are your adductors,” he explains, not only offering good advice, but also using hilarious vaginal euphemisms. “And a mistake that a lot of us lesbians make is trying to target those muscles on an adductor machine that’s set up just like this one.”
Yes, you read that right, Humiston said “us lesbians.” He never explains this, but he does offer a lesson in biomechanics and then shows the correct way to use the machine to get you in fighting shape for a night of scissoring in his video that now has more than 600,000 views at the time of publication.
“So if you want to get better at snail jousting, then all we gotta do to make this exercise even more effective is decrease the angle of your hips. Hope you assholes were paying attention, that was actually a legitimate tip,” he said.
From now one we’re only calling scissoring “bumping doughnuts,” and “snail jousting.”
You might assume that sapphics would be offended by a man inserting himself in lesbians’ business, but the comments are actually full of people grateful for the advice that could make doing the tricky sex act even better.
“Like, I wanted to be offended but ended up just giggling all the way through,” one person commented on the TikTok video.
“this is 1000% the feminism I fought for,” another person wrote.
“You’re so straightforward I can’t even be mad,” someone else lamented.
This seems to be Humiston’s first foray into providing lesbian sex tips, but the information is so spot on that viewers are hoping for more. Maybe next time he can show sapphics how to strengthen the muscles needed for strapping!