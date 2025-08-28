Scissoring workout tips from a gym bro go viral, and lesbians love it

TikTok is full of gym bros giving fitness tips and recommendations on how to increase your protein intake, but teaching lesbians how to get better at scissoring is usually left to sapphic creators, until now.

Enter Ryan Humiston, a TikTok fitness influencer who took it upon himself to offer up some advice about what exercises to do so that your gym gains improve your scissoring skills, too.

Humiston starts his now viral video by asking, “Are you a lesbian that’s seeking to keep that ham wallet locked in while you’re scissoring your significant other?”

The TikToker with more than 200,000 followers then shows the lesbians in his audience exactly how to use the adductor machine (also colloquially called the “good girl/bad girl machine” because it forces you to open and close your legs) to build the muscles you need to be a scissoring dynamo.

“The muscles that power your clam chops and allow you to keep those doughnuts bumping are your adductors,” he explains, not only offering good advice, but also using hilarious vaginal euphemisms. “And a mistake that a lot of us lesbians make is trying to target those muscles on an adductor machine that’s set up just like this one.”