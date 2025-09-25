Lesbians are going wild for 'performative masc' contests, but what are they?

If you’re sapphic and have spent any time on TikTok lately, then you’ve probably seen the viral videos of butch dykes competing against each other in jorts, patchwork tattoos, and snapback hats while they strut their stuff and flex their impressive biceps.

These “performative masc” competitions are cropping up everywhere as a combination of hot lesbian thirst traps and a way to poke fun at the “performative male” contests that have become a thing on college campuses and elsewhere in the country recently.

While one is about supposedly feminist men putting on a show, the other plays off of lesbian stereotypes in a fun and light-hearted way. But why are these contests going viral all of a sudden, and just how hot are these mascs anyway?

What is a “performative male” competition? @jen.trt 1st performative male contest in Canada taking place in Toronto 🤣🤣🤣 #performativemale If you live firmly on the queer side of TikTok and keep your nose out of “straight” TikTok’s business, then you might have escaped the viral “performative male” contests that the masc competitions are a play on. Recently, content creators have been holding these contests where people dress up as a performative male. Basically cosplaying as that type of man who cares around a well-worn copy of The Bell Jar, has supposedly studied feminist theory, and claims to be in touch with their emotions. They’ll even make TikToks standing up for women, only the whole thing is an act, and they’re probably busy cheating on their girlfriend.

What is a “performative masc” competition? @smithgoldkey there were like 30... legend has it they're still performing to this day “Performative masc” contests are a teasing take on the performative male tournaments with a sapphic twist. These WLW events feature people competing to be crowned the best masc, for bragging rights or the occasion $50 prize. Once the “performative male” competitions took off, it didn’t take lesbians long to put their own spin on it. Contests across the country have now gone viral, being held on college campuses and in public parks with large groups of sapphics looking on and picking the winners. Think women dressing up as heightened versions of that masc you know, the one who sports carabiners, only listens to vinyl because “physical media is better,” can’t own enough pairs of jorts, and loves showing off their biceps. Some come with props like Labubus dripping from belt loops, comically large carabiners, or books — with one performative masc joking, “I almost dropped my lesbian literature and handmade zines.” The masc contestants strut their stuff in front of the crowds, often showing off their biceps. The New York City “performative masc” contest was even won by a woman who did one-armed pushups for the crowd. Bottom line: it’s clever, hilarious, and hot as hell. They are also full of queer in-jokes and are a celebration of the sapphic community. “I think it was really liberating and really fun to be in the middle of campus and kind of show out and be queer,” Claire Busansky, the winner of the University of Florida’s contest, told the student paper .

Just how hot are they? These contests may be done in jest, but whether it’s butches competing or femmes dressing up like a masc, it’s one of the hottest things you’ll see all day. But if you can’t get yourself to a local competition, keep scrolling to see the sexy mascs who have already gone viral.

