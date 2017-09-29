Girls Like Magic Is the New Lesbian Comedy Series That Perfectly Captures Queer Life in LA

There's nothing quite like the drama, the thrills, and the kaleidoscopic nature that make up Los Angeles' gay culture. These traits lay the ground work for Julia Eringer's comedy series Girls Like Magic, which follows Eringer's character Maggie (nicknamed Magic) as she moves to LA to be with her chauvinistic boyfriend. After an initial meet cute with her downstairs neighbor Jamie (who breaks up with her girlfriend), Magic follows her new friend down the rabbit hole and into a wonderland of queer fantasy.

Julia Eringer is an award-winning writer and actress from London. After graduating from the prestigious Drama Centre London, she moved to LA and started creating content focusing on inspiring positive social change.

"Although Girls Like Magic is a comedy, I wanted to address, head on, the harsh realities of coming to terms with who you are, and the prejudices, both internal and external, that come with that," said Eringer. "I also wanted to explore the blurring lines of sexuality. It’s not all black and white, gay or straight. Love and attraction are not that easy to define. At the end of the day, maybe the only definition we need is love."

The creative team also includes LGBTQ content veterans Kit Williamson (who directed the series) and husband John Halbach. Known for their Emmy-nominated show EastSiders, viewers are likely to be treated to a similar tonal apparatus as that of Kit and John's tale of complex queer dating.

Girls Like Magic is available on iTunes, Fandango Now, Vudu, and Amazon. For more information, visit the official website, GirlsLikeMagic.com!