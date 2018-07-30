Get Excited! Chelsea Handler Is Joining the Cast of Will & Grace

And she's going to be playing a lesbian character!

NBC's upcoming second season of their Will & Grace revamp has officially cast TV personality/comedian Chelsea Handler!

News broke over the weekend that the Chelsea talk show host would be joining the ensemble sitcom starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes, as a "high-powered" lesbian character named Donna Zimmer.

If reports coming out of Entertainment Weekly (and other sources) turn out to be true, Handler's character will find herself romantically involved with Grace's sister Janet (Mary McCormack) during the new series.

Season 10 of Will & Grace premieres on October 4 on NBC!