Fans Reacting to The L Word Trailer Will Fill Up Your Heart

"The former (baby dyke) of my 20s is screaming."

The trailer for Showtime's revival of iconic LGBTQ+ series The L Word: Generation Q dropped yesterday, and it's safe to say that queer women everywhere have lost their cool!

Fans, some of whom have been impatiently waiting for this revival for over a decade, are losing their minds over the trailer.

"IM A GAY HAVING A GAY PANIC ATTACK," wrote one YouTube commenter.

"The former (baby dyke) of my 20s is screaming. The late-30 queer in me is losing it!!! Oh, you fabulous thing of my past, welcome back. The porch light has been on," wrote another.

That nostalgic sentiment was echoed on Twitter, along with a slew of very gay memes.