Kristen Stewart Is Creating a Gay Ghost-Hunting Reality Series

If you had a queer ghost-hunting reality show on your gay 2021 bingo card, it’s time to get excited because Kristen Stewart apparently has that very series in the works and we’re already so ready to tune in.

Speaking with The New Yorker fresh off of a whirlwind press tour for her film Spencer, in which the actor steps into the iconic role of Princess Diana on the eve of announcing her divorce, Stewart opened up about all the exciting and surprising plans she has next — including the aforementioned queer ghost-hunting reality series. Stewart is still in the development phase and is working on the project with a friend, she revealed. Stewart described it as “a paranormal romp in a queer space” with elevated aesthetics. “Gay people love pretty things,” she explained. (No lie detected.) “So we are aiming for a richness.”

While the gay ghost-hunting series definitely has captured our imaginations, it’s far from the only project Stewart has in the works that’s going to set gay hearts pounding. She’s already filmed Crimes of the Future with director David Cronenberg. Stewart will star alongside Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen, and while details on the project are largely hush-hush, Mortensen previously told GQ that it brings the iconic body horror director back to his roots.

Stewart is also about to begin shooting Love Me with costar Steven Yeun, which she says is a love story between a satellite and buoy. It’s a concept that sounds very queer, as it’s about getting computers to fall in love with one another and the machines “sort of morphing in and out of every gender and race, and, like, there’s no orientation, there’s just humanity,” she told The New Yorker.

If that wasn’t enough to keep her busy, Stewart also shared that she’s hard at work on her debut feature as a director. She’s adapting The Chronology of Water, based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch. “It kind of celebrates a certain taboo,” she said, “that shame finds itself sexually in women. The ways that she acknowledges being embarrassed, and self-hating, but that it also really turns her on, is one of the really difficult and complicated relationships we have with being women in this body in a fully patriarchal society.” The memoir follows Yuknavitch throughout her complex love life, which featured both men and women lovers.

We can't wait to see, well, all of the above.