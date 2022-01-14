Shay Mitchell Shops for Strap-Ons in New Dollface Trailer

The first trailer for season two of Dollface is finally here — and it looks like things are getting gay.

The surreal first season focused around Jules (Kat Dennings) as she reconnected with her female friends after finally getting out of a relationship that had eaten up all her attention and taken over her life, all while trying to learn more about who she is as a single person.

The second season looks to be shifting focus slightly to Jules figuring out how to move on to a new love interest without losing herself in the process, while her friends work on the areas that have left them dissatisfied in their own lives.

According to the trailer, for Stella (Shay Mitchell), this includes going in on a women-centric bar with Liv (Lilly Singh), a new addition to the show. Liv is slated to not only be Stella’s partner in business, but her love interest as well.

A scene in the trailer shows Stella dragging Jules, Madison (Brenda Song), and Izzy (Esther Povitsky) along to a sex store to shop for strap-ons.

“If I had one, what kind do you think I’d have?” Stella asks, the four staring down a whole wall of fake penises.

While it doesn’t explicitly state that her foray into toys has something to do with Liv, or any woman, one of the show’s writers helpfully spelled it out for us.

Mitchell has, of course, played queer before, with the most iconic being her role as Emily Fields in seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars.

She has also declined to label her own sexuality, and said in a video last year that she is attracted to women “every day” — and fans are more than ready for her to bring that energy to whatever Stella has going on with Singh’s Liv for the next round of Dollface.