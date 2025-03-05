Luigi Mangione's rumored 20 sex tapes have the internet going feral

Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City.
Curtis Means - Pool/Getty Images
Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione captured the internet’s collective imagination when the first security footage images of him went viral, but now social media is melting down about unsubstantiated rumors of his sex tapes.
Mangione, who is accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan in December 2024, has had people thirsting over him since the first image of him flashing a devil-may-care smile in a hoodie went viral. The public’s obsession only grew as a shirtless photo of him popped up online, and people noticed how photogenic he was, even while wearing cuffs and an orange jumpsuit.
Now, gossip website Radar Online is claiming an unnamed source revealed that the 26-year-old made “at least 20 videos of him having sex” and that they haven’t come to light because “girls are too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear they might get dragged into his case somehow."
”I saw one (of the videos), and I wish I never had," the source supposedly said. "And it wasn't just some grainy, late-night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything.” The anonymous sources also claim that Mangione is different than everyone imagines. "People thought he was this misunderstood genius, but no – he was filming everything like he was starring in his own private porno empire," the source said. "He wasn't just reckless – he was putting on a show. And now, the show is over
Although the rumor hasn't been substantiated by any reputable news source, the story went viral after the tabloid website Daily Mail ran its own story. The internet has run wild with the tale, and people are going feral over the idea that there might be Luigi sex tapes out there. From people joking that they’ve been searching high and low for the tapes to someone quipping that "Luigi Mangione may have made up to 20 sex tapes according to the daily mail. Hey if there’s one thing we know about the guy he knows how to reload and shoot again,” the responses will keep you laughing.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to the rumor that Luigi Mangione made sex tapes!
"me searching for the Luigi Mangione sex tapes"
"Luigi Mangione may have made up to 20 sex tapes according to the daily mail. Hey if there’s one thing we know about the guy he knows how to reload and shoot again"
"Luigi Mangione has sex tapes??!?"
"Los gaysTM apenas supieron de la existencia de los sex tapes de Luigi Mangione"
