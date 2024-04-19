Scroll To Top
Voices

Breaking down bi-erasure: How to be a better ally and advocate for bisexual rights

Breaking down bi-erasure: How to be a better ally and advocate for bisexual rights

what is bi erasure?
Shutterstock

Why is it so hard for us all just to get along?

@andrewjstillman

For some reason, we’re living in a world full of biphobia where even the members of the LGBTQ+ community would rather take out the B.

At this year’s Coachella, which was full of sapphic awesomeness, conversations around what it means to be bisexual recirculated around Twitter (X) after openly bisexual singer Ludmilla shared a kiss with her wife on stage.

The user who posted the video noted that Ludmilla is the first Afro-Latin woman to perform on the main stage at Coachella, which is obviously a major feat and should be the only thing we focus on here.

Instead, people have utilized Ludmilla as an example of being a "better" representation of what it means to be queer as opposed to someone like Victoria Monét, a fellow bisexual singer who's shamed for having a man and a child.

Fortunately, there are plenty of people in our corner, and plenty of people who fight against the idea of erasing bisexuality because it is still very much a relevant and recognized sexuality that we all need to start respecting a little more.

This talk also comes on the heels of actor Oliver Stark defending the bisexual storyline for his character, Buck, on the television show 9-1-1. It's great that there are still some people speaking sense. But unfortunately, some still dismiss the expansive experiences of bisexuality.

Why does bisexuality matter?

being bisexual

Shutterstock

We’ve talked about bisexual stereotypes and the need to move past bisexual erasure before, but the goalpost of whose sexuality is "valid" seems to keep moving.

Research shows bisexuals make up over 50% of the queer community. In fact, a 2022 survey by Gallup showed that bisexuality is the most common identification amongst Gen Z and that LGBTQ+ identification as a whole is up almost 6% from 2020.

And yet, despite it being the most common identification, there’s still so much hatred toward it outside and within the LGBTQ+ community. Heterosexual and homosexual people alike share thoughts that bisexuality is a blanket term for “confusion” and that the bisexual individual should or will eventually “choose” between liking men or women. Either that, or they’re assumed to be pansexual and open to everybody, which also isn’t the case.

Why is bi erasure so dangerous?

women holding hands

Shutterstock

According to GLAAD, bisexuals have a lot of severe health disparities that are often overlooked. For example, they have higher rates of anxiety and depression as opposed to their heterosexual and homosexual counterparts, and they also have a higher rate of STI diagnoses. They’re also more at risk for heart disease and have a higher rate of tobacco usage.

Erasing the vast experiences of bisexuality off the spectrum runs the risk of reducing access to the needed resources and support for bisexual individuals.

What, exactly, does bi erasure look like?

person waving a pride flag

Shutterstock

You may have inadvertently engaged in bi-erasure behavior without knowing it. You may also have known damn well what you were doing but have since discovered the error of your ways and are looking to repent. We need more people like you, but that’s neither here nor there (though we still thank you for getting your bias in check).

Bisexual erasure can actually take on various forms. In a lot of ways, it comes back to the stereotypes against bisexual people. Every group has its stereotypes against them, yes, but most other stereotypes don’t aim to completely erase or invalidate a group as a whole. For example, the stereotype that all gay men are flamboyant and obnoxious is annoying and incorrect. However, it doesn’t erase the gay men who live outside those boxes.

When it comes to bisexual stereotypes, erasure can come in the form of calling it a “phase” or saying bisexuals need to “choose between” their preferred gender. We mentioned that earlier, but it also goes a little bit deeper because when a bisexual person enters a heterosexual relationship, everyone assumes they’ve “gone straight,” or on the flipside that if a guy, for example, is dating another man, he must be gay and his attraction to women disappears or never existed.

This oscillates into the minimizing territory when it comes to harmful stereotypes, leading bisexual people to feel like they have to prove their queerness to other queer people.

How can we, as a collective, eliminate bi erasure?

queer people smiling together

Shutterstock

If you assume someone is either gay or straight based on how they present and who they’re with, it’s okay if you’re wrong, though it's always better to avoid making assumptions in the first place. Accept what you’re told about the person’s identity, and don’t try to tell them to change themselves for your beliefs.

This, of course, encapsulates more than just bisexual people and is best applied to the queer community as a whole. But it’s important to remember our bisexual siblings when it comes to these topics.

Another way to be an ally is to call out people when you hear biphobic statements. Be honest about if and when you’re making them, and self-correct. Ignorance is only a real issue if you choose not to learn from your mistakes.

And, again, if you’re unsure, it’s best to avoid obvious stereotypes. The more inclusive the language you use, the less likely you are to offend someone, and the more likely we will finally come together as a unified society.

Voices
bi erasurebiphobiabiphobicbiphobic statementsbisexualbisexual erasurebisexual rightsbisexual stereotypesidentitieslgbtqvoices
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Shattering Bi Myths: The Truth About Bisexual Identity and Erasure

Shattering Bi Myths: The Truth About Bisexual Identity & Erasure

5 Ways to Combat Bi Erasure in the LGBT Community

5 Ways to Combat Bi Erasure in the LGBT Community

7 Ways to Be an Awesome Bisexual Ally

7 Ways to Be an Awesome Bisexual Ally

queer women touch forheads

What is biphobia and why is it such a big problem?

13 Things You Should Never to Say to Bisexual People

13 Things You Should Never to Say to Bisexual People

6 Easy Ways to Be More Bi-Friendly and Less Biphobic

6 Easy Ways to Be More Bi-Friendly and Less Biphobic

Why Assumptions Are the Root of All Evil for Bisexuals

Why Assumptions Are the Root of All Evil for Bisexuals

22 Things You Should Read for Bisexual Awareness Week

22 Things You Should Read for Bisexual Awareness Week

10 awkward moments only bisexuals have to deal with

10 awkward moments only bisexuals have to deal with

For Bisexuals, a Little Acknowledgment Goes a Long Way

For Bisexuals, a Little Acknowledgment Goes a Long Way

Most Recent

8 Subtle Biphobic Phrases Gay Folks Say All the Time

8 Subtle Biphobic Phrases Gay Folks Say All the Time

15 problems bisexual girls deal with

15 problems bisexual girls deal with

Why Is the Bisexual Label So Daunting?

Why is the Bisexual Label So Daunting?

6 Awkward Moments Only Bisexuals Have to Deal With

6 Awkward Moments Only Bisexuals Have to Deal With

Man holding up hands

10 Comebacks For When Someone Says Something Biphobic

Bisexual Fears and How to Overcome Them

Op-ed: Why We Need Bi Pride Day

Op-ed: Why We Need Bi Pride Day

Recommended Stories for You

7 Things That Bisexual People Are Tired of Hearing

7 Things That Bisexual People Are Tired of Hearing

Why Coming Out As Bisexual Is Perpetually Exhausting

Why Coming Out As Bisexual Is Perpetually Exhausting

10 Very Real and Annoying Bisexual Struggles

10 Very Real and Annoying Bisexual Struggles

10 Things I Learned from My Bisexual Roommates

10 Things I Learned from My Bisexual Roommates

5 Tweets That Prove Bisexual Visibility Matters

5 Tweets That Prove Bisexual Visibility Matters

10 Big Events for Bisexuals in 2016

10 Big Events for Bisexuals in 2016

Is the Term 'Bisexual' Transphobic? A Fact Check

Is the Term 'Bisexual' Transphobic? A Fact Check

5 Things That Don't Make You Any Less Bisexual

5 Things That Don't Make You Any Less Bisexual

Why I Proudly Use the Bisexual Label

Why I Proudly Use the Bisexual Label

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio