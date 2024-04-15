Scroll To Top
14 Coachella moments that prove Sapphics are absolutely WINNING

Kesha and Renee Rapp at Coachella
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Billie's kisses, Reneé's giant scissors, Doja's sapphic mud wrestling, Kesha's return, Chappell period, and the cast of the L-Word reunited, this weekend's fest was so very, very GAY!

rachelkiley

With the first weekend of Coachella behind us, it seems safe to say that queer women were absolutely winning.

It was practically impossible to keep up with the sheer amount of sapphic chaos and success taking place at the ultra-popular music festival. Not only were there an incredible number of queer performers playing to packed crowds, but they were living it up out and proud in a way that left fans on the ground and watching from home feeling fully #blessed.

The fact that we even have so many incredible moments to choose from just goes to show how far visibility has come in recent years. So let's go ahead and take a look at the queerest moments that had one viral tweet proclaim this year's Coachella "really just a lesbian pride parade this year."

Reneé Rapp jamming out with girlfriend Towa Bird.

The two were also spotted hanging out at a party ahead of the festival.

Chappell Roan dedicating "My Kink Is Karma" to her ex.

What queer woman doesn't love mess??

Victoria Monét grinding on her dancers—and finding a new use for that mic...

Kesha and Reneé Rapp lighting up the stage with "Tik Tok."

Not to mention the pivotal lyric change—

Brittany Howard absolutely nailing her set.

By all accounts, this was a set to go down in the Coachella history books. We love to see lesbians thrive!!

Megan Fox helpfully reminding everyone that men are not worth your time.

Does this mean she's finally kicked Machine Gun Kelly to the curb? We can hope...

Ludmila bringing her whole wife out on stage.

That really is a flex, though.

Kali Uchis joining Tyler the Creator during his set.

Queers supporting queers!

Reneé Rapp literally erecting giant scissors up on her stage.

Reneé just did the most this year, there's no getting around it.

Doja Cat going hard with her dancers.

Get it, girl.

Billie Eilish kissing YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell.

Eilish also made a surprise appearance singing with Lana Del Rey.

Paris Hilton playing cornhole with Vampire Weekend...?

This is...not exactly gay, but it's definitely not straight. And it's Paris Hilton, so we're going to let what one can only assume was the result of a game of mad libs come to life hang out on our list here.

Ice Spice living her best life.

The rapper performed over the weekend—but fans were obsessed with seeing her just vibing in the crowd, too.

Reneé Rapp having the actual cast of 'The L Word' introduce her set.

Lesbihonest, it does not get gayer than e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g Rapp was throwing out there this weekend.

All in all, yeah, this Coachella was pretty gay. Your move, Weekend Two.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

