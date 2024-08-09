Scroll To Top
Voices

Has the era of internet trolls and rage baiters reached its peak?

internet trolls joe rogan valentina gomez jk rowling
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images; VALENTINA GOMEZ NORIEGA FOR MISSOURI via Facebook; Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Joe Rogan's latest comedy show on Netflix was filled with racist, transphobic, and homophobic jokes. But the tide may be turning against hate peddlers like him.

Joe Rogan's latest comedy show was released on Netflix this month. In between aliens and his grandfather's final wishes, Rogan had time to slip in some racist, transphobic, and homophobic bits to land some jokes.

"I'm glad you guys laughed," he says towards the end. "Because my wife didn't think any of the shit I just said was funny."

I have to agree with the Mrs.

For about an hour, Rogan looked like the "cool" uncle at the party, sharing wild stories, telling outdated and offensive jokes while holding a beer, and laughing extra hard at his own takes.

The funny thing is… he's just not funny. And I'mnot the only one who feels this way.

Rogan is the latest of personalities leveraging old-fashioned transphobia and homophobia to build a new fanbase. Take aspiring "politician" Valentina Gomez, for example, who spent the tail-end of her campaign uploading content geared at bashing LGBTQ+ people. She went as far as posting videos using gay slurs in the hope the shock would somehow turn into votes in her primary run for Missouri's Secretary of State.

Gomez ended up in sixth place.

Lately, it seems like the transphobes and homophobes just aren't hitting like they used to. Take J.K. Rowling and others who attacked following Imane Khelif, hoping to get another win in their “transvestigations” but discovering Khelif is a cisgender woman. Some had to backtrack on their claims; others tried to dive into chromosomes, and a few tried to uphold presumed tests run by a Russian-based organization banned by the IOC. And in an exciting turn of events, anti-trans netizens began attacking their own beloved figures, accusing the likes of Andrew Tate and Kyle Rittenhouse of being transgender.

Attacks by the Republican presidential candidate and his running mate toward their opponents' records on LGBTQ+ rights don't seem to get people riled up like they used to. Meanwhile, the Republicans have gradually backtracked — or, at least, not being outwardly anti-LGBTQ+—- as they've changed their wording around their stance on marriage,according to NBC. Though some see it as the party simply not saying the quiet part out loud, others, like the Log Cabin Republicans, see it as the gradual shift in their party's long stance against same-sex marriage.

Over the past few years, we’ve been oversaturated with vitriol. Perhaps it’s not fazing us anymore. Rage bait isn’t as interesting or — dare I say it — as fashionable as it used to be. We just don’t want to engage with it. People are tired of trying to call the likes of Rogan, Rowling and other phobic peddlers “in” to hold them accountable and, instead, call them out.

They’re just plain weird.

Transphobes and homophobes were like trolls in some corner of the internet, making offensive posts or memes; the more offensive, the likelier it would get traction. Now, we see them for who they really are: fickle, weak folks with little to no substance, spewing hate for attention.

There's another conversation as to why hate peddlers are platformed on social media and streaming networks. But for now, the power of rage baiters and hatemongers over us seems to become weaker by the day.

Folks, the tide is turning.


Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of Pride.com.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ and Allied community. Visit pride.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at [email protected]. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of PRIDE.com or our parent company, equalpride.

VoicesPoliticsIdentities
homophobesinternetjk rowlingkyle rittenhousenetflixtransphobicvalentina gomezvoices
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

Read Full Bio