Has the era of internet trolls and rage baiters reached its peak?

Joe Rogan's latest comedy show was released on Netflix this month. In between aliens and his grandfather's final wishes, Rogan had time to slip in some racist, transphobic, and homophobic bits to land some jokes.

"I'm glad you guys laughed," he says towards the end. "Because my wife didn't think any of the shit I just said was funny."

I have to agree with the Mrs.

For about an hour, Rogan looked like the "cool" uncle at the party, sharing wild stories, telling outdated and offensive jokes while holding a beer, and laughing extra hard at his own takes.

The funny thing is… he's just not funny. And I'm not the only one who feels this way.

Rogan is the latest of personalities leveraging old-fashioned transphobia and homophobia to build a new fanbase. Take aspiring "politician" Valentina Gomez , for example, who spent the tail-end of her campaign uploading content geared at bashing LGBTQ+ people. She went as far as posting videos using gay slurs in the hope the shock would somehow turn into votes in her primary run for Missouri's Secretary of State.

Gomez ended up in sixth place.