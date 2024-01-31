Watch E. Jean Carroll shred Trump after taking him for MILLIONS
The writer won her defamation suit is now cutting the former president down to size with the most perfect insults!
Donald Trump loves to hurl pathetic barbs at those who oppose him, but on Monday it was writer E. Jean Carroll who eviscerated the former president with the most hilarious and cutting insults we've ever heard.
After winning her defamation suit against Trump, who was ordered to pay her $83.3 million in damages, Carroll went on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show to discuss the historic case, The Wrap reports.
"This team of brilliant young people have, as you said, stood up to the man," Carroll said, referencing her attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Shawn Crowley, who joined her on the show.
And then she went full scorched earth, using the most imaginative insults ever crafted.
"Who, by the way, Rachel is not even there. He's nothing," she continued. "He is without. He is like a walrus snorting, and like a rhino flopping his head. It was… he is not there. That was a surprising thing to me."
"He's nothing. He is like a walrus snorting." E.Jean Carroll describes her surprise at how insubstantial Donald Trump's presence was in court, despite his image and hype. pic.twitter.com/PLAr1Jc9nJ— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 30, 2024
Just let that sink in for a minute. Carroll compared the 45th president of the United States to a "walrus snorting" and a "rhino flopping its head" — that may be the best thing we've ever heard. We bow down to your superior wordsmithing!
Trump, who has called Carroll a "whack job," only wishes he had her skills.
The new verdict, which was handed down last week, came after Carroll was awarded $10 million against Trump in 2023 after a New York jury found the MAGA leader liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the mid-1990s.
While on the show, Maddow asked what it was like for her to be face-to-face with Trump again for the first time since he assaulted her in 1996.
Carroll confided that she was terrified, "just a bag of sweating corpuscles," in the lead-up to the trial. She even broke down and lost the "ability to speak," but when the trial began, that all changed. "And amazingly, I looked down, and he was nothing. He was nothing. He was a phantom," Carroll said.
"It was the people around him who were giving him power," she continued. "He himself was nothing. It was an astonishing discovery for me, he's nothing. We don't need to be afraid of him. He can be knocked down twice by this woman right here."
Considering how much Trump craves attention and loves the limelight, calling him "nothing" may just be the most brutal insult of them all.