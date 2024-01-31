Donald Trump loves to hurl pathetic barbs at those who oppose him, but on Monday it was writer E. Jean Carroll who eviscerated the former president with the most hilarious and cutting insults we've ever heard.

After winning her defamation suit against Trump, who was ordered to pay her $83.3 million in damages, Carroll went on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show to discuss the historic case, The Wrap reports.

"This team of brilliant young people have, as you said, stood up to the man," Carroll said, referencing her attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Shawn Crowley, who joined her on the show.

And then she went full scorched earth, using the most imaginative insults ever crafted.

"Who, by the way, Rachel is not even there. He's nothing," she continued. "He is without. He is like a walrus snorting, and like a rhino flopping his head. It was… he is not there. That was a surprising thing to me."