Sports

GLAAD responds as WWE chooses not to renew lesbian wrestler Sonya Deville’s contract

Photo by WWE/Getty Images

Sonya Deville (C) during Monday Night RAW with Zoey Stark (L) and Shayna Baszler (R)

The news comes as the sport transitions to broadcast through Netflix.

@andrewjstillman

Sonya Deville, the first openly gay woman in WWE history, is parting ways with the company after nearly a decade.

Reports from OutSports confirm that WWE will not renew Deville’s contract, which expires later this month, making her a free agent without the standard 90-day noncompete clause.

Deville first rose to prominence in 2015 as a contestant on WWE Tough Enough, where she came out publicly as gay. Since then, she has been a vital force for LGBTQ representation in wrestling, making history as the first openly lesbian woman to compete at WrestleMania. She won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in 2023 and was a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the sport, regularly representing WWE at GLAAD events and playing a key role in the company’s first significant Pride Month celebration.

GLAAD has responded to the news, voicing disappointment over the loss of a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ figure in wrestling.

“News broke that the WWE chose not to renew the contract of fan favorite and our friend Sonya Deville,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “Sonya is the first openly gay woman to be a WWE Superstar and a fierce talent who changed the game for LGBTQ visibility in the WWE. For a decade, she has received loud cheers from LGBTQ and allied WWE fans. Women’s wrestling is the fastest-growing youth sport in the country and this decision strips Netflix of a huge opportunity to reach a key growth audience as it brings WWE to its platform. She will be missed, and I’m joining fans to support her.”


The timing of Deville’s exit coincides with WWE’s highly publicized transition to Netflix, a historic shift that could bring an even larger global audience to the brand. WWE’s $5 billion deal with Netflix makes the streaming giant the exclusive home of Monday Night Raw, with additional programming like SmackDown and WrestleMania available internationally.

While WWE has yet to comment on Deville’s departure, she acknowledged the news by updating her Instagram bio to read, “To be continued…” Whether that means a return to wrestling elsewhere or a new path entirely, her legacy in WWE is cemented as one of the most significant for LGBTQ+ athletes in professional wrestling history.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

