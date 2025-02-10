GLAAD responds as WWE chooses not to renew lesbian wrestler Sonya Deville’s contract

Sonya Deville, the first openly gay woman in WWE history, is parting ways with the company after nearly a decade.

Reports from OutSports confirm that WWE will not renew Deville’s contract, which expires later this month, making her a free agent without the standard 90-day noncompete clause.

Deville first rose to prominence in 2015 as a contestant on WWE Tough Enough, where she came out publicly as gay. Since then, she has been a vital force for LGBTQ representation in wrestling, making history as the first openly lesbian woman to compete at WrestleMania. She won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in 2023 and was a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the sport, regularly representing WWE at GLAAD events and playing a key role in the company’s first significant Pride Month celebration.

GLAAD has responded to the news, voicing disappointment over the loss of a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ figure in wrestling. "News broke that the WWE chose not to renew the contract of fan favorite and our friend Sonya Deville," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. "Sonya is the first openly gay woman to be a WWE Superstar and a fierce talent who changed the game for LGBTQ visibility in the WWE. For a decade, she has received loud cheers from LGBTQ and allied WWE fans. Women's wrestling is the fastest-growing youth sport in the country and this decision strips Netflix of a huge opportunity to reach a key growth audience as it brings WWE to its platform. She will be missed, and I'm joining fans to support her."