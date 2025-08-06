Listen up WNBA fans, players are fed up with sex toy bit, so can you please keep it in your pants?

The WNBA has been busy making headlines for rising in popularity, having rookie players that are breaking records, and being extremely queer.

But lately, the league has been in the news because colorful dildos have been flying onto the court during games.

At first, it seemed comical, playful even, and maybe a good luck charm for the Golden State Valkyries, who won both games where a dildo ended up on the court.

But now, women’s sports fans, it’s time to talk because you’ve taken it too far. It's not funny anymore.

The first lime green dildo was thrown onto the court of a contentious game between the Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream on July 29 in Georgia.

Almost the entirety of the internet thought the incident was hilarious and quickly got busy making memes. But then it just kept happening. The bizarre trend continued a few days later at an August 1 game between the Valkyries and the Chicago Sky. The third time this happened, Indian Fever star Sophie Cunningham ended up getting hit in the head with the sex toy after telling people on X (formerly Twitter) to “stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.”

Then, someone tried to throw another green dildo at a New York Liberty game, but instead of it landing on the court, it nearly hit a child, according to a video posted on social media. Once a sex toy almost nails a kid in the head, it’s time to look at what we’re doing. At first, we wondered if this wasn’t a funny, tongue-in-cheek way to call out just how sapphic the game has gotten, but now that a man has been arrested and said that it was “supposed to be a joke” and “go viral,” the intentions seem more problematic.

Being taken seriously as a female athlete is already a tough assignment, and having sex toys flying left and right during games isn’t helping, especially at a time when WNBA players are fighting for better compensation and revenue sharing. Bottom line: women’s sports are not a joke. And while we’d like to think this started as a harmless prank that gave us all a chuckle, it’s starting to smack of sexism. In the beginning even some of the players seemed to laugh along. Fever guard Sydney Colson even went on her podcast dressed a green dildo, but then things kept escalating and other players started pointing out how “disrespectful” and “dangerous” it is.