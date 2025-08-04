 
Flying sex toys keep interrupting WNBA games and players are calling foul

Two lime-green projectiles hit the court in five days, leading to an arrest and a new league policy.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: Laeticia Amihere #3 of the Golden State Valkyries reacts against the Chicago Sky in the second quarter at Wintrust Arena on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement

Golden State Valkyries' Laeticia Amihere during the match against Chicago Sky

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanAugust 04 2025 / 1:06 PM
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world.
Our 2025 bingo cards have had a lot of unexpected happenings, but people throwing dildos on a WNBA court twice in one week has managed to catch us completely by surprise.

The first incident occurred during the July 29 match between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream, when a lime green dildo got thrown out during the last minute of the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, August 2, the WNBA said the individual who threw it had been arrested, and warned that anyone else who threw objects onto the court would be rejected from the arena and face a minimum one-year ban.

This, according to The New York Times, is in line with the WNBA policy. A spokesperson for the WNBA said, “The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution.”

The statement came the day after a second incident happened during the game between the Valkyries and the Chicago Sky on Friday, August 1. It was also green.

Naturally, the women of the WNBA have some thoughts about their safety, as well.

Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham tweeted, “Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us,” while Sky center Elizabeth Williams told ESPN that it was “super disrespectful,” that she didn’t “get the point of it,” and that “whoever is doing it needs to grow up.”

Isabelle Harrison from the New York Liberty team also called out for arena security, saying, “Hello??! Please do better. It’s not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous.”

As of now, no other reports of a second arrest have been made.

