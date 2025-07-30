 
A WNBA game was just interrupted by a flying sex toy and the game has never been more gay

One intrepid fan just decided to inject the game with a little more sapphic energy, and we're not mad about it!

The Golden State Valkyries celebrating

A mysterious sex toy was thrown onto the court during a Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream game.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJuly 30 2025 / 2:20 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
A bright green sex toy just made a headline-grabbing appearance at a WNBA game, and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

As the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream battled it out on the court during a deadlocked 75-75 point game, the final minute before the clock wound down was interrupted by a fan throwing a lime green dildo onto the court.

The WNBA has never been more gay than in this moment, and that’s really saying something considering how sapphic this sport is.

Right as the clock struck 1:00 in the fourth quarter of this contentious game on July 29, the spicy toy was lobbed onto the court, and the referee blew the whistle to stop the game while they tried to figure out what the object was.

In a video clip of the incident that has since gone viral, a police officer is seen collecting the dildo so that play could resume. The whole thing was caught on tape because an ingenious camera person managed to zoom in on the sex toy that managed to stop a professional basketball game.

This is the kind of journalism we want to see more of!

People on the court and in the audience were clearly perplexed by what had happened, but no one was more surprised than the commentator who said, “Nobody’s picked the object up yet, and – oh my gosh” when she finally saw what it was.

The lime green dildo turned out to be a good omen for the Valkyries, who ended up winning 77-75.

Normally, we’d say the New York Liberty have everyone beat on sapphic entertainment during a game because of Ellie the Elephant’s sexy dance moves, but Atlanta may now be crowned the most lesbian arena in the league!

Of course, this event broke the internet, and people all over social media have been flooding the timelines of women's sports fans with hilarious memes ever since.

"The TL created a masterpiece with this one"

"That’s just a mouth guard right?"

"#WelcomeToTheW"

"Just another day in the WNBA"

"They threw what on the court?"

"Damn how my shit get there"

"ME When the camera man panned the floor in Atlanta:"

"jordin’s reaction is frying meee"

"What was on the court"

"In case yall were too busy giggling over the ATL incident, this just happened in LA"

"I know somebody didn’t just throw a big ass dildo on the Atlanta Dream court just now."

"the Atlanta security"

"This game… sure is a stiff one. "

