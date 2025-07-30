A WNBA game was just interrupted by a flying sex toy and the game has never been more gay

A bright green sex toy just made a headline-grabbing appearance at a WNBA game, and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

As the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream battled it out on the court during a deadlocked 75-75 point game, the final minute before the clock wound down was interrupted by a fan throwing a lime green dildo onto the court.

The WNBA has never been more gay than in this moment, and that’s really saying something considering how sapphic this sport is.

Right as the clock struck 1:00 in the fourth quarter of this contentious game on July 29, the spicy toy was lobbed onto the court, and the referee blew the whistle to stop the game while they tried to figure out what the object was.

In a video clip of the incident that has since gone viral, a police officer is seen collecting the dildo so that play could resume. The whole thing was caught on tape because an ingenious camera person managed to zoom in on the sex toy that managed to stop a professional basketball game. This is the kind of journalism we want to see more of! People on the court and in the audience were clearly perplexed by what had happened, but no one was more surprised than the commentator who said, “Nobody’s picked the object up yet, and – oh my gosh” when she finally saw what it was. The lime green dildo turned out to be a good omen for the Valkyries, who ended up winning 77-75. Normally, we’d say the New York Liberty have everyone beat on sapphic entertainment during a game because of Ellie the Elephant’s sexy dance moves, but Atlanta may now be crowned the most lesbian arena in the league! Of course, this event broke the internet, and people all over social media have been flooding the timelines of women's sports fans with hilarious memes ever since.

