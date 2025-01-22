The 'Yellowjackets' season 3 trailer is here & it has plenty of bite

What’s that buzzing feeling? Well, it’s the Yellowjackets season 3 trailer!

According to the official synopsis, “In season three, as summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory—the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?”

The show returns with a two-episode premiere on Friday, February 14 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan. Watch the trailer below.