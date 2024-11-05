Scroll To Top
Politics

24 pics of HUNKS voting for Kamala Harris to scroll through instead of doomscrolling

Hunks for Kamala
Courtesy of @theJacko; @bradbraddbraddd; @ByronBradshaw via X

Today is the day, let’s take a hottie break from the anxiety!

rachiepants

Let’s just be honest: Today is A LOT. If, like me, you find yourself doomscrolling just to keep yourself busy and ward off the anxiety, I totally get it. But why doomscroll through memes and non-updates that only ramp up your feelings of dread when you can be checking out hot hunks instead?

Even better, what if they were hot hunks who went out and did their thing at the polls? Who support democracy? And who are proud to shout it to the rooftops? Yeah, we thought you might enjoy that — we sure do!

So with that in mind here are 24 gorgeous hunks who aren't just great to look at but also care about the future of America. Who wear their politics on their sleeves, their hats .. or their gorgeous chests. What could possibly be hotter than that? Keep scrolling to find out — and happy election day. We got this y’all!

@@ByronBradshaw/X

Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

