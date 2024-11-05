24 pics of HUNKS voting for Kamala Harris to scroll through instead of doomscrolling

Let’s just be honest: Today is A LOT . If, like me, you find yourself doomscrolling just to keep yourself busy and ward off the anxiety, I totally get it. But why doomscroll through memes and non-updates that only ramp up your feelings of dread when you can be checking out hot hunks instead?

Even better, what if they were hot hunks who went out and did their thing at the polls? Who support democracy? And who are proud to shout it to the rooftops? Yeah, we thought you might enjoy that — we sure do!

So with that in mind here are 24 gorgeous hunks who aren't just great to look at but also care about the future of America. Who wear their politics on their sleeves, their hats .. or their gorgeous chests. What could possibly be hotter than that? Keep scrolling to find out — and happy election day. We got this y’all!